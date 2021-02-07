The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,242, according to data updated Sunday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 33,705 — or 16.1 percent of the population.
With 261 more second doses being administered, 3.7 percent of the county population (7,690 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,958 total doses have now been administered, up 142 the day before.
- 377 residents (2.39 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,325 total doses have now been administered, up 52 from the day before.
- 508 residents (2.61 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,740 total doses have now been administered, up 26 from the day before.
- 341 residents (2.57 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,638 total doses have now been administered, up 172 from the day before.
- 1,109 residents (4.02 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,774 total doses have now been administered, up 362 from the day before.
- 644 residents (3.93 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 8,073 total doses have now been administered, up 581 from the day before.
- 942 residents (1.23 percent of the county population) have received both doses.