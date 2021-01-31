SUNDAY'S COVID UPDATES: State's 7-day positivity rate — 8.1% on Jan. 1 — ends month at 3.9%; C-U's active cases down 32 overnight
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 472, according to data updated Sunday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 23,989 — or 11.4 percent of the population.
With 461 more second doses being administered, 2.1 percent of the county population (4,356 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,329 total doses have now been administered, up eight from the day before.
- 280 residents (1.78 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 1,651 total doses have now been administered, up 17 from the day before.
- 324 residents (1.66 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,360 total doses have now been administered, up 28 from the day before.
- 271 residents (2.04 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 2,535 total doses have now been administered, up 19 from the day before.
- 628 residents (2.28 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 1,855 total doses have now been administered, up 33 from the day before.
- 412 residents (2.51 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 4,217 total doses have now been administered, up 126 from the day before.
- 481 residents (0.63 percent of the county population) have received both doses.