SUNDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Champaign County's seven-day rate (4.9%) at lowest point since Oct. 25
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 319 Sunday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 16,337 — or 7.8 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,334, or 1.1 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of four from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,057 total doses have now been administered, up three from the day before.
144 residents (0.74 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 785 total doses have now been administered, up four from the day before.
83 residents (0.63 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,589 total doses have now been administered, up two from the day before.
266 residents (0.96 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,188 total doses have now been administered, up seven from the day before.
175 residents (1.07 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 2,329 total doses have now been administered, up 10 from the day before.
154 residents (0.20 percent of the county population) have received both doses.