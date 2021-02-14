SUNDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Woman in 30s, man in 40s among four Champaign County residents to lose lives to COVID-19; Region 6 seven-day positivity rate falls to 3.8%
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,041, according to data updated Sunday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 40,929 — or 19.5 percent of the population.
With 226 more second doses being administered, 5.6 percent of the county population (11,739 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,548 total doses have now been administered, up 145 from the day before.
- 461 residents (2.92 percent of the county population, up 0.03% overnight) have received both doses
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 3,002 total doses have now been administered, up 62 from the day before.
- 666 residents (3.42 percent of the county population, up 0.01% overnight) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,823 total doses have now been administered, up 255 from the day before.
- 453 residents (3.42 percent of the county population, up 0.20% overnight) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,211 total doses have now been administered, up 46 from the day before.
- 1,197 residents (4.34 percent of the county population, up 0.03% overnight) have received both doses.
As of February 8, national forecasts predict that 355,000-869,000 new #COVID19 cases will likely be reported during the week ending March 6. More: https://t.co/v4f89jLgfr. pic.twitter.com/zqJIXRExzB— CDC (@CDCgov) February 12, 2021
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,770 total doses have now been administered, up 267 from the day before.
- 780 residents (4.76 percent of the county population, up 0.09% overnight) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 10,388 total doses have now been administered, up 106 from the day before.
- 1,378 residents (1.79 percent of the county population, unchanged overnight) have received both doses.