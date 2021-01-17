The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 112 Sunday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 10,303 — or 4.9 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
A smaller group of county residents — 2,018, or 0.96 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of 201 from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 716 residents have received the first dose, up eight from the day before, with 67 (0.34 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
FORD COUNTY: 559 residents have received the first dose, up five from the day before, with 78 (0.59 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,284 residents have received the first dose, up 126 from the day before, with 257 (0.93 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
PIATT COUNTY: 894 residents have received the first dose, up 11 from the day before, with 108 (0.66 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY: 1,288 residents have received the first dose, up 163 from the day before, with 119 (0.15 percent of the county population) getting both doses.
Region 2, North Central Illinois (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford), move into Tier 1 mitigations. https://t.co/Yt5pu9unYi pic.twitter.com/c3ul2q2eKQ— IDPH (@IDPH) January 17, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Slots for this week's vaccination clinics fill up fast
Slots for next week's vaccination clinics in Champaign County are all filled, C-U Public Health reported Saturday.
Like this week, the health district will host by-appointment-only clinics from Jan. 19-22, with eligible residents now including those between the ages of 65 and 74 with underlying health conditions, as well as those 75 and older.
"Due to the overwhelming response, all appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations ... are full," C-U Public Health announced in a Saturday post on social media. "We will notify the public of the next clinic as vaccine becomes available through our website and social media pages. Long term care facilities are being vaccinated by Walgreens & CVS pharmacies. This arrangement was made through federal contracts. This process is running parallel to our community clinics."