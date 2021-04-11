The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 764 overnight, according to data updated Sunday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 75,697 — or 36.0 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 290 more second doses administered, 26.5 percent (55,600 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails 12 — Adams (33.3 percent as of Sunday), Sangamon (30.3), Cass (29.6), Jackson (28.5), Washington (27.5), Menard (27.4), Piatt (27.4), Union (27.2), Schuyler (27.2), Calhoun (27.0), Mercer (26.7) and Morgan (26.6).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 43.8 percent, up by 0.4 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 32.2 percent, up by 0.2 percent.
Here's an overview of Sunday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,133, up by 32 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,970. That's 25.2 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,163, or 20.06 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,833, up by 86 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,166. That's 26.5 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,667, or 18.83 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,214, up by 15 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,325. That's 32.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,889, or 21.78 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,789, up by 227 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,293. That's 26.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,496, or 19.91 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,686, up by 198 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,197. That's 31.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,489, or 27.38 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 32,269 up by 216 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,377. That's 23.9 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 13,892, or 18.09 percent of the total population.