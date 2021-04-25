The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 433 overnight, according to data updated Saturday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 86,670 — or 41.3 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 640 more second doses administered, 32.4 percent (68,062 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 50.2 percent, up by 0.4 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 39.4 percent, up by 0.5 percent.
Here's an overview of Sunday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,466, up by 59 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,652. That's 29.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,814, or 24.19 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,013, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,640. That's 29.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,373, or 22.45 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,457, up by 39 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,742. That's 35.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,715, or 28.01 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,561, up by 37 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,807. That's 28.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,754, or 24.47 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,740, up by 53 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,909. That's 36.0 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,831, or 29.46 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 35,195 up by 108 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,172. That's 25.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,023, or 20.86 percent of the total population.