The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by nine, according to data updated Sunday.
— The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 46,058 — or 21.9 percent of the population.
Among vaccine-eligible adults in the county, the percentage rises to 26.7 percent.
— With one more second dose administered, 7.5 percent of the county population (15,692 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only two have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign: Adams (14.5 percent) and Sangamon (7.8 percent).
Among vaccine-eligible adults, 9.1 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
Here's an overview of Sunday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,258, up 151 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,633. That's 16.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 625, or 4.0 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,261, up seven overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,472. That's 12.7 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 789, or 4.05 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,309, up one overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,733. That's 20.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 576, or 4.34 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,785, up 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,488. That's 12.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,297 or 4.7 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,567, up three overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,613. That's 22.0 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 954, or 5.82 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,886, up 49 overnight.
- First doses administered: 9,664. That's 12.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,222, or 2.89 percent of the total population.