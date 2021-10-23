Talk of the Towns, Oct. 23, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Fithian
Since National Make A Difference Day falls on Saturday, the Woman’s Club Of Fithian presented treat bags of candy to teachers and support staff at Oakwood’s high school and junior high earlier this week. Notes of thanks were attached to the bags.
Tolono
Unit 7 Girl Scouts are holding a trunk-or-treat food drive to help the Giving Place from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at East Side Park. For two canned goods, participants receive hot chocolate; for five, it’s a hot dog, chips and water.
Flatville
Through October, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Flatville is collecting supplies for flood buckets for the North American Lutheran Church Disaster Response Program. Most recently buckets were provided to individuals impacted by flooding in Gibson City. Donations are being collected in the church breezeway.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Township Library is hosting an Author Reading and Book Signing on at 10 a.m. Oct. 30. The guest: local writer Holly Melby, who recently published her first children's picture book. She will read "Mama Said." For information, call Susan McKinney at 217-469-2159.
Watseka
The Watseka Park District After School Program recently played golf at the Old County Courthouse.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Area Youth Club took a trip to Curtis Orchard where they bought pumpkins, did the corn maze and tried apple cider and doughnuts.
Rantoul
The Rantoul Family Sports Complex is hosting a Halloween event on Oct. 29 that includes trick-or-treating and a Halloween-themed movie.
Buckley
A drive thru pork chop lunch will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Christ Lutheran High School.
Paris
This week, Paris High School held a Challenge Day, asking students “to imagine a school where everyone feels safe, loved and celebrated. Imagine enemies finding common ground and making peace; friends healing past hurts and making amends; people igniting their passion for service and leadership; adults and youth working together to create a school where everyone is included and thrives.”
Piper City
Piper City Historical Society will meet Nov. 11 at the community building for a program — presented by Pamela Bork and focusing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — meant to honor past and present military on Veterans Day.
Tuscola
The city is looking for more organizations or families to volunteer to pass out candy at its Drive Boo event at Ervin Park on Oct. 30. Email tourism@tuscola.org if interested.
Cissna Park
Members of Cissna Park’s Future Farmers of America crops judging team won the section 10 competition. Among the members placing in the Top 20: Julia Edelman (second), Savannah Kaeb (third), Brooklyn Stadeli (fourth), Joel Yergler (fifth), Regan King (10th), Kaylee Clark (13th), David Ehlers (14th), Jaxon Cobb (15th), Karston Neukomm (16th), Noah Phelan (17th), Kayla Walder (19th) and Bryce Sluis (20th).
Arthur
Arthur Rotary heard from Matthew Kitchen, owner of Kitchen Seed, who presented a program on lawn care, the best times to plant and what seeds to use. Pictured, left to right: Rotary president Jill Bunker, Matthew Kitchen and Sarah Kitchen.
Bement
Bement Public Library is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Catlin
Catlin Library’s tiny art show remains on display.
Arcola
Audrey Helmuth and Luther Yoder were named September Rotary Seniors of the Month.
Villa Grove
Villa Grove first-grade students learned about pumpkins earlier this month.
Danville
Gene Haas Foundation made a $12,000 donation to Danville Area Community College. Accepting the donation were DACC business and technology division dean Terri Cummings, instructor Todd Flessner, 2020 scholarship recipient Caden Brant, 2020 scholarship recipient Lorenz Tiu and advanced manufacturing instructor Doug Hunter.
Broadlands
Heritage High’s marching band placed first in percussion and music and second overall in their class at the Effingham Marching Band Competition.
Tilton
Grace Community Church is holding a fall festival on Oct. 30, an event that includes a trunk or treat, petting zoo and games.
Potomac
Potomac Grade School first-graders painted pumpkins in art class as a reward for their good behavior this quarter.
Fisher
A trunk-to-treat event will play out downtown starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Gifford
Gifford Grade School student council recognized law enforcement officers in Rantoul and Gifford.
Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning’s FFA held a harvest lunch for local farmers last Saturday at the high school.