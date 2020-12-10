We asked Chicago Tribune college football writer Shannon Ryan for her thoughts on Northwestern going into Saturday’s game against Illinois at Ryan Field.
What was the reaction from the Northwestern fan base to the team’s struggles in 2019?
Coach Pat Fitzgerald called out the doubters pretty dramatically at the end of last season, vowing the Wildcats would bounce back and even mentioning a Big Ten West Division championship on the horizon. Still, many wondered if 2018’s division championship was a blip or if 2019’s dismal season was the start of a trend. It turned out that last season looks like an anomaly. The Wildcats will be in the Big Ten Championship for the second time in three years. They’ll be eligible for a bowl game for the fifth times in six years. A lot more Northwestern fans now can pretend they weren’t worried after last season.
What have been the main factors in the turnaround?
Northwestern made the difficult but obvious decision to fire Mick McCall. Fitzgerald hired Mike Bajakian from Boston College to replace him. The Wildcats also brought in quarterback Peyton Ramsey, a transfer from Indiana. Northwestern’s offense this season isn’t explosive by any means. But the Wildcats can manage games with far fewer mistakes and far more success because of these changes.
Is Illinois still at the top of Northwestern’s rivalry list?
Despite the Wildcats winning five years in a row, it still doesn’t seem like there’s much love lost between the programs. I think these teams take pride in winning the “state title.” And that “Chicago’s Big Ten team” slogan still seems to ruffle feathers in Champaign.
Who is one under the radar Northwestern player Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II has made life tough for opposing receivers. He blanketed Purdue’s David Bell and was a major reason why Wisconsin scored only seven points. The defense overall makes impressive plays, but Newsome can be a game-changer.
Who wins Saturday?
Sorry, Illini fans. I think this one goes to Northwestern again. The Wildcats defense has flummoxed better teams than Illinois. I predict Northwestern will win 35-10.