We asked NJ Advance Media beat writer James Kratch for his thoughts on the Scarlet Knights going into Saturday’s Illinois-Rutgers game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
What were your expectations for the Scarlet Knights going into the season?
They kept changing as the schedule did, but prior to kickoff last month I said a successful season would be winning a game (the Scarlet Knights had to end the 21-game Big Ten losing streak before it got close to Northwestern’s record from the dark ages) and being truly competitive in a handful more. I liked their season-opening matchup and picked them to beat Michigan State, but I thought they might go 0-8 after that. The last two weeks have raised my expectations, but only slightly. Right now I think they should be expected to win one or two more games, but I’m not quite ready to suggest they should go .500 or close to it.
What are the biggest challenges for
Greg Schiano?
I’m pretty confident Schiano will have Rutgers as a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference that regularly goes to bowl games pretty quickly. The real test is going to be whether he can expand upon that. There’s nothing wrong with going 8-5 and signing a top-35 recruiting class most years, but the Scarlet Knights want more. Can they consistently contend with the Big Ten’s upper echelon and sign top-25 recruiting classes?
What’s the
consensus with the fans about Schiano?
By the time Schiano held his press conference last December, I would have put approval at about 95 percent. We’re definitely at 100 percent now. Schiano just fits Rutgers. He understands how New Jersey works and what is necessary to win here. There is a confidence in who he is and what he is doing. There is a reason why the fan base rose up in revolt when contract talks initially broke down.
What did you think about the
multiple-lateral TD against Indiana? Shouldn’t the
officials have said, “That’s good?”
It was one of the more incredible things I’ve seen, and it gave Rutgers a viral moment in the sun that it needed as it rebuilds its image and perception. And it showed this team won’t quit and will play hard for Schiano and his staff until the very end. But the officials made the right call. One of the laterals went forward — not by much, but enough. That’s no one’s fault either — the lateral play is only broken out in times of desperation because it’s just that — a last gasp.Who is one
under-the-radar
Rutgers player that
Illinois fans should keep an eye on?
Nose guard Julius Turner has been dominant this season. He is not very big — listed at 6-foot and 265 pounds — but he has fast hands and a lightning-quick first step. He has 51/2 tackles for loss and has been living in opposing backfields. Even when he gets double-teamed, he usually disrupts a play.
Who wins Saturday?
Rutgers, 27-21. The Scarlet Knights are confident and the coaching staff has been getting the best out of the roster. As long as they can avoid big plays and protect the football, they have a path to a win.