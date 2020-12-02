We asked Scott Dochterman, Iowa beat writer at The Athletic, for his thoughts on the Hawkeyes going into Saturday’s Illinois-Iowa game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:
What was the reaction from Iowa fans when the team started 0-2?
There was obvious angst with the 0-2 start for several reasons. One, the Hawkeyes were 0-2 for the first time in 20 years. Two, the losses came in uncharacteristic fashion with 100 yards in penalties and two critical fumbles at Purdue and blowing a 17-0 home lead to Northwestern. Three, the confluence of offseason turmoil and an 0-2 start really had people questioning the program’s direction and future. If this was a normal year, the howls would have been deafening.
What has been the key to the current four-game win streak?
Even in the early losses, Iowa showcased enough potential to be a good team if it cut down on mistakes and plays its traditional disciplined style of football. Both the defense and running game have operated at high levels in four wins. I’d say the running game hasn’t looked this good overall since Shonn Greene in 2008. The defense has grown significantly since several communication issues in the season opener, along with the return of multiple starters who were out that week.
How have the offseason stories changed Kirk Ferentz?
This is a complicated topic and difficult to put into a couple of sentences. After several former Black football players shared negative experiences this summer, Iowa made several changes in June to provide a more inclusive culture. From what players have said publicly, the changes have allowed them to be themselves and the environment is more welcoming. As for Ferentz, I think he has become less guarded. He projected a stoic image before and he still does, but what we’ve seen in recent months and certainly after games against Minnesota and Nebraska is a willingness to speak his mind more freely.
Who wins Saturday?
Iowa 27-13. I have no doubt Illinois will battle on every down, and I’ve been really impressed with the defense’s physicality and how it forces turnovers. I would expect the Hawkeyes to double-down significantly on stopping the Illini’s running game. I’m not sure Illinois can connect on enough big passing plays to make them pay for it.