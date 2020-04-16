Jenny Slagor’s job as part of the four-teacher special-education team at Champaign Central isn’t simple during the statewide school closure, but she also knows engaging with her Functional Life Skills students is crucial — even when she can’t meet with them face to face. Here’s more on our Teacher of the Week.
I find my work important because ... all students deserve a meaningful, equitable and fulfilling education. My students have many strengths that they bring to their school and local community.
I am lucky enough to be a part of the journey in shaping those and other skills that will open doors of opportunity and change.
I’m engaging students during remote learning by ... partnering with families to ensure my students are safe, healthy and socially engaged. We are lucky to be a 1:1 Chromebook building and have had a lot of support in technology instruction.
We have been providing direct instruction in technology skills for the last few years and are using those skills at home. ... Teaching and using technology throughout our curriculum has been a game changer for my students in engaging in online platforms through accessible extensions and programs. We are able to video chat, use text-to-speech and speech-to-text extensions, and genuinely engage with friends and family as we shelter in place.
The highlight of our remote learning has been our classroom’s daily Google Meetups. Seeing the student and staff faces while engaging with one another has been very rewarding during this challenging time.
I became a teacher because ... I have parents who showed me that serving others was meaningful work and that all people have worth. I wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember, and after I began working with people with disabilities as a teen, I found my calling.
I love to teach ... students to cook, because it is a skill that can allow for choice and voice in one’s adult life.
My most fulfilling moments on the job have been ... working with the staff in my classroom at Central to create a true community. I am beyond lucky to work with amazing colleagues in my co-teachers, related service providers and paraprofessionals. Our classroom works because we work together.
That has allowed us to have those amazing teaching moments where students learn to ride the bus independently, use words to express their feelings, identify their name, respond to a question using their electronic/AAC device or make a real friend.
I am only one part of the amazing community that is Central Functional Life Skills and I will always be proud of that.
I’m passionate about ... spending time with my husband and three girls (Maggie, Franny and Andie), baking and reading. If I can get all of those done on a weekend, I am winning.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... in my dreams: baking. In reality: a librarian.ANTHONY ZILIS