The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio: April 12, 2020
We wish we could tell you 2020’s first Cubs-Cardinals series is going this weekend at Wrigley but, well, you know.
With no end in sight to this global nightmare and the chances of cramming in a full MLB season slipping away by the day, we asked baseball insiders how they’d get creative in making out the schedule whenever it’s deemed safe enough for play ball.
FAY VINCENT
Major League Baseball’s eighth commissioner (1989-92)
“Wait until the game is not tortured into some odd shape just to get back into view.
“I recall that (2015) game in Baltimore where the fans were excluded by threats of civil unrest and the game played without a crowd. It was like baseball without sound and hence, without emotion.
“Think of the movies before sound and talking. Silence can be deafening.
“I suspect the dollar pressure to play will prevail, but I am old and much prefer to wait for the real thing and the games as we know and love them.”
JIM KAAT
16-time Gold Glove recipient won 283 games in 25 seasons
“Start with a mega All-Star Game in L.A., with lots of all stars from the past few years, expanded rosters and a 15-inning game.
“One at-bat per player, one inning per pitcher. A big celebration of the return of baseball.
“Split the regular season — maybe 50 or 60 games each half. Expand the playoffs so that all of November is playoff madness — in domed stadiums or warm-weather places. Hold the World Series in Milwaukee or Texas the first week of December.
“I’d like to see seven-inning games, except in the postseason. Limit the number of pitchers activated for each game, maybe six or seven.
“In extra innings, each team picks their best three hitters and the most total bases wins. No walks — if you throw five balls to a batter, you are charged with giving up a home run.
“These are just ideas to be kicked around, modified or ignored. The game needs change. People are bored with long games.”
JIM DESHAIES
12-year major leaguer now a color commentator for Cubs games
“I think there is a real good chance we open in empty ballparks. Seven-inning doubleheaders makes sense, to play as many games as possible while also taking the load off pitching staffs.
“I also support expanded rosters and limiting the number of extra innings. Perhaps one extra inning played the traditional way and then start each ensuing inning with a man on second base.
“We may also have to embrace the notion of tie games if nobody wins after 11 or 12 innings. Playing a ‘regular’ season into late mid-late October would necessitate a reworked playoff scenario and likely mean neutral warm-weather sites for the World Series and possibly all postseason play.
“Let’s hope we can get back to playing in some fashion at some point and don’t have to scrub the entire season, which remains a real possibility as well.
DENNY McLAIN
Two-time Cy Young winner the last pitcher to win 30 games in a season
“I would play all games — five days a week — in three venues: Arizona, Atlanta and Seattle.
“All games are seven innings. Three games per day. All players and umps are wired for sound.
“The All-Star Game becomes a nine-inning home-run hitting contest. Any ties go to sudden death.
“Everyone makes the playoffs, with the first two rounds single elimination and all series after that best of five until you get to the best-of-seven championship, held between Thanksgiving and Christmas.“And a section of the parks are roped off for gambling, at a secure casino.”
BILL JAMES
Analytics guru made Time’s 2006 list of world’s most influential people
“Let’s say that we hit the restart button on June 15; we’d have time to play 90 games at an ordinary pace. I’d suggest we try to play 100 games — in other words, push it a little bit, but don’t try to push it too hard.
“Don’t try to normalize the season in any way. It’s not normal. It will never be a normal season.
“In my view, it wouldn’t be a bad time to try something out of the normal. Start the season with a pregame tournament, one-loss elimination or something. I would be open to out-of-the mainstream things in a way that I normally would not.
“Play doubleheaders, but inform the players that games that all games will terminate at the two-hour mark. If the game last longer than two hours, it will either be declared a tie or the team in front will be declared the winner, at the discretion of the umpire.
“Experiment a little. It’s a free shot.”
JEFF MONTGOMERY
Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer saved 304 games in 13 seasons
“Unfortunately, I don’t think there is a perfect solution in this very imperfect situation but I do like the idea of attempting to play baseball as soon as possible.
“There will certainly be an asterisk next to stat lines for this season but I think our country could use some baseball.
“For it to work, I think everyone needs to be open-minded to whatever is decided about playing this season as we all are experiencing something that we have never planned for.”
JIM BOWDEN
Former Reds/Nationals GM and MLB Executive of the Year now an analyst for The Athletic, SiriusXM
“1. Play regular-season games through the third week of October. Game 7 of World Series is played on November 22nd.
“2. Play seven-inning doubleheaders every other Saturday on average.
“3. Cancel this year’s All-Star Game and move Los Angeles’ date to 2021 and push back Atlanta to 2022.
“4. Three-and-a-half weeks of spring training — allow pitchers four-and-a-half weeks — with the goal of starting on Memorial Day in Florida and Arizona.
“5. Play all spring training games in front of no crowds.
“6. Have the goal of July 4th for opening day — adjusting, of course, based on the coronavirus.
“7. Move the trade deadline to September 30.
“8. Expand rosters to 29 for the entire season to protect pitchers.
“9. Eradicate the 20-day rule for having an off-day for this season only.
“10. Play the World Series at Marlins Park
“11. Play the NLCS at Angels Stadium.
“12. Play the ALCS at Dodgers Stadium.
“13. Play the other playoff games at Arlington, Tropicana, Petco and MinuteMaid. No home-field advantage for any playoff team.
“14. Expand the playoffs from 10 to 14 teams, adding two more wild cards in both leagues.“15. Play 11th inning on by starting the inning with a man at 2nd base for regular season games only.
“16. Make sure all games for all teams are televised or streamed in every market — with no blackouts for anyone.
“17. Allow no videos in clubhouses or dugouts for the entire season.
“18. Manager challenges must be made within 10 seconds of the completion of a play — with no help from video.”
JAYSON WERTH
Springfield native, 2008 World Series champ, Washington Nationals Ring of Honor inductee
“Tough one. There’s no good answer at the moment. So much uncertainty. Hard to sift through all the info, not even sure what’s real anymore.
“Baseball is a distant dream teetering in the balance of the future direction of our society. I’m happy to not be a player anymore but my son’s a junior in high school and this whole thing is messing with his plans, which sucks.
“It’s mind-boggling when you think about all the stuff that goes into a game and all the logistics — food, food prep, training, sleep, treatment, travel, housing, injuries and minor league reinforcements, to name a few. I really don’t know how this works without some kind of minor league system playing.
“It’s a logistical nightmare but I do believe our national pastime could be the linchpin to healing our country, as it has many times in the past for many people. Professional sports have become essential.”
BUSTER OLNEY
ESPN insider
“First and foremost, the course of Major League Baseball is and should continue to be dictated by national and state directives in the larger fight against the coronavirus.
“Folks keep assuming that these MLB decisions are being made by (Commissioner) Rob Manfred, but he’s really in the same position as a small business owner, waiting for circumstances and dictates beyond his control to manifest.
“If they get a green light to play this year at any time, I think they should do what they can to make the best of a terrible situation.
“If it means a 100-game schedule after three weeks of spring training, that’s fine. If it’s 60 games, if it’s 30 games, if it’s merely a College World Series-type tournament, they should try to make it happen. Not only is the sport going to be starved for revenue, but baseball fans will crave the opportunity to see the game they love.
“The phrase ‘the integrity of the 162-game season’ will be obsolete this year, and everybody understands that; everybody will understand why. And I think that MLB and the union will be open-minded to whatever truncated version of baseball becomes available to them this year.”
TOMMY JOHN
Four-time All-Star, as well known for the arm surgery he had in 1974 as his 288 wins
“Try and start at the All-Star break, then play the rest of the season out.
“Maybe the season goes deeper into October, with safety to fans first priority and baseball second.
“Even if they play early November, it might be cold but they have long johns for players.”
JAYSON STARK
J.G. Taylor Spink Award-winning reporter for The Athletic, MLB Network
“I don’t think this is a question for baseball people. This is a question for medical experts.
“If there’s a way to just pick up the schedule and travel safely, according to those experts, that would be the best option. But I don’t know how feasible that is.
“Can you allow fans into the parks at some point? Another question for medical experts.
“My personal feeling is that it’s a bad idea to extend the season and postseason into late November, because it begins to affect the following season. But this all starts with health. Whatever best promotes the health of the nation should be baseball’s Number 1 priority — and everyone else’s for that matter.”
BRET BOONE
Three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner, MLB Network analyst
“I think during these times with families being quarantined and being put in an unprecedented position, sports is and always has been America’s escape from the rigors of everyday life.
“I think MLB could play a huge role in the healing process for the country as a whole, with a twist. Practice the social distancing and lead by example. Stadiums empty at first and as we get more data and facts, slowly roll it out fan-wise.
“In the meantime, it’s a win-win for everyone from the TV stations — advertising dollars; owners — get paid; players — get paid; and fans — get their favorite teams back live. If done right, I think it could be a huge win for MLB and our country.
“As to how many games: If players’ salaries are based on games played, I think you know the answer. If they can work it out, play 162 — that is, if legally they can do it contractually as it would overlap football.
“Just have the schedule, starting in October, in warm-climate places and places that have retractable roofs. Also, play as many doubleheaders as possible.
“It’s very doable. Not easy, but doable.”
