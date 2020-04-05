The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, April 5, 2020
Truth be told, when it comes to forecasting whether this financial rut we’re in will go down in history as a recession or a full-fledged depression, no one knows — ‘including those who claim they do,’ economist Alberto Alesina says.
So we asked it this way: Are you more optimistic or pessimistic about the American economy’s ability to rebound from this global pandemic relatively quickly? This week’s supersized panel includes winners of the Nobel Prize in economics, presidential advisers and other world-renowned economists.
ANDREW ROSS SORKIN
CNBC anchor wrote best-selling book turned HBO film ‘Too Big to Fail,’ co-created Showtime’s ‘Billions’
“There are going to be three parts to the COVID-19 crisis. The first is the health crisis, which I hope will be over and done and behind us in by early 2021, when I’m relatively confident we will have either antivirals or a vaccine or both that give people confidence to congregate in groups, take airplanes and live the life we knew only a month ago.
“I expect we’ll return to semi-normal this summer, but social distancing will still be in effect in large parts of the county.
“The two other parts, I put in the category of the financial crisis. One of the crises is the immediate financial shock, which the U.S. government is throwing a lot of money at trying to solve. Sadly, it won’t be enough. That will lead to bankruptcies and unemployment. I suspect the next year or two will be tough.
“However, the tougher part is going to be the financial crisis around the corner — the result of amassing so much debt. At some point, it isn’t clear there will be enough buyers for our bonds and that’s what worries me most.”
KATHRYN SHAW
Stanford professor served on President Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers
“I am optimistic that this recession will be shorter than our last Great Recession. This recession is from the supply side, with reduced supply of goods, as well as from the demand side, with reduced desire for goods as incomes fall and people stay home.
“Once the virus passes, there will be effects from the recession — as this recession will cause some home foreclosures and small business bankruptcies.
“But this was not a collapse of our banking and housing sectors as in the last recession, so we will pull out of it faster.”
SARAH RASKIN
Duke professor served on Board of Governors of Federal Reserve System, 2010-14
“In the early days of the crisis, I was cautiously optimistic that this pandemic’s effect on the economy would be short-lived. If the health effects could have been contained, or at least mitigated, our economic collapse could have been halted.
“And our bounceback could have been swifter.
“I say this because how long our economy stays down will depend on our ability to contain the pandemic. They are linked.
“But now, in the midst of the devastating loss of life, and the climbing of the fatalities, I grow more pessimistic that the bounceback will be swift. Even the massive fiscal stimulus will be insufficient if we can’t turn the corner on containing the pandemic.
“The massive dollars put into the fiscal stimulus— especially in combination with the Federal Reserve’s continued interventions in markets — will be important to households and small businesses if it can get out the federal doors. The Congress appropriated the money but the executive branch agencies have to get it out, and their ability to do that well is not assured.
“This makes me pessimistic about a quick turnaround.”
ALBERTO ALESINA
Harvard professor, member of National Bureau of Economic Research
“I change my mind every 15 minutes. If in a few months we had somewhat of a cure for the virus, I think the recovery could be very quick, actually.
“The longer the lockdown and recession last, the more difficult it will be to get out of it. That does not mean we need to remove the lockdown too quickly because that could be even worse even from an economic point of view.
“So when I am optimistic, it is because I believe in research in medicine.”
ALICIA MUNNELL
Boston College professor served as President Clinton’s assistant secretary of the treasury for economic policy
“This downturn will be more severe than anything since the Great Depression in the 1930s. Also, the startup will be slow, since experts say that the virus is likely to re-emerge in the fall.
“Also, we have failed to do what many European countries have done, which is to pay employers to retain their workers. And we will have lost many small businesses.
“Therefore, my best guess is that it will take several years to get the economy fully up and moving.
“Sorry for such a grim forecast.”
RICHARD THALER
University of Chicago professor, 2017 Nobel Prize winner
“I am optimistic about an eventual recovery because the market had been strong before this happened.
“But one key will be figuring out a way to keep retailers alive during the shutdown. Landlords need to be flexible and they will need help from their mortgage holders.”
ERIC MASKIN
Harvard professor, 2007 Nobel Prize winner
“That depends on the policy response. If we can get universal — antibody and virus — testing introduced within a couple of months, then there is no reason why the vast majority of people can’t go back to work by sometime this summer, saving us from a great depression.”
JASON FURMAN
Harvard professor chaired President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers
“In what we call the ‘Great Recession,’ the economy contracted 3 percent over the eight quarters from the third quarter of 2007 through the third quarter of 2009. That was the worst two-year economic performance in U.S. history.
“I would be very surprised if this experience was not much worse.
“Historically, unemployment rates can go up rapidly but cannot go down rapidly, I fear when an economy is torn apart, it takes a long time to put it back together again.”
STEVEN LEVITT
University of Chicago professor, co-author of the best-selling book ‘Freakonomics’
“We will be in recession as long as normal activities are restricted.
“Absent a vaccine, I suspect the virus is not going away anytime soon. So the challenge is: How do we get back to some semblance of economic life while minimizing the toll of the disease?”
CLAUDIA GOLDIN
Harvard professor and past president of American Economic Association
“Unlike other economic disasters, this one depends on scientific advances and the mutation of a virus. The bubonic plague devastated Europe in the 1300s and then returned several times later — until the 1600s — with similar, but less disastrous, consequences.
“We are smarter now. But is the virus going to mutate and become less virulent or the opposite? Are we going to be able to treat? Inoculate? Will people who get it be reasonably immune for their lives?
“This is a disaster that is not removing physical structures, is not killing off larger numbers of our best minds. It is immobilizing us. I am fairly optimistic that we will get people back into the economy.
“But it could take another six months, possibly more. There will be a lot of pain felt by the poorest and most vulnerable.”
PAUL KRUGMAN
New York Times columnist, 2008 Nobel Prize winner
“I really don’t know. The slow recovery from 2008 was predictable, but this is a weird slump and we’re all just guessing.”
FRANCIS LONGSTAFF
UCLA professor a top Wall Street consultant, National Bureau of Economic Research member
“I think that the fact that the U.S. economy was so strong until just before the crisis will help us out a lot.
“As long as we don’t lose the banks, we should be able to climb out of the hole in a reasonable amount of time. The U.S. has weathered major crises, such as the one during the 1870s when more than 35 percent of all corporate bonds went into default.”
MARTIN BAILY
Chaired President Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers
“There’s a lot of uncertainty because we do not know the parameters of the pandemic. If we really had a million deaths and long delays before we got a vaccine, then the story looks different.”
EMMANUEL SAEZ
Cal professor and recipient of John Bates Clark Medal, presented to the most influential economist under 40
“I am on the pessimistic side because the scope of the economic destruction has already been enormous, and it looks like we’ll have to stay shut down for a while, probably months, and even then big restrictions will remain until a vaccine or cure is found, perhaps for one or two years.
“In the U.S., mass business destruction and mass layoffs have already happened and will continue, leading to an unemployment rate of 20 percent or more. I don’t think it’s possible to recover from this quickly, unfortunately.”
LYNN REASER
Chair, National Association for Business Economics Foundation
“The economy’s fundamental strength, massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, and pent-up demand should bring people out of their homes once fears subside.
“Thus, the economy’s decline, while precipitous, is likely to be relatively short-lived.”
JIM STOCK
Harvard professor served on President Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers
“The length of time of the recovery depends on evolution of the pandemic and on the policy response. We don’t know enough yet about the prevalence of the virus in the population to project its evolution.
“If policy is reactive, as it has been to date, and the virus is deadly but not contained, the shutdowns might continue for a long time — half a year or more — which could lead to a badly damaged economy and a prolonged and very slow recovery.
“Policy must avoid that outcome.”
MAURICE OBSTFELD
Cal professor served as chief economist at International Monetary Fund, 2015-18
“If we could dramatically contain the spread of the virus quickly, and institute a system of widespread testing and tracking, then the prospects would be good for keeping this short — say, returning to an activity level not too far below normal — by mid-summer.
“Of course, even that would require very strong fiscal policy action to keep businesses from folding, keep workers attached to their jobs, and assure that households have food, shelter, key utilities and access to health care. And it would require the continuing efforts of the Federal Reserve to calm financial markets.
“Unfortunately, the disorganized federal response to the crisis — not providing widespread testing even now, not taking command of critical medical equipment distribution, failing to provide uniform strict guidelines for states to shelter in place — has probably already baked in a much longer recession, one that may well last until we have an effective vaccine available for distribution, or at least much more effective anti-viral drugs.
“If so, our distress will last longer than during 2008-09, as the economy struggles to restart.”