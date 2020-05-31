No matter what measures are put in place, 2020-21 is bound to be an academic year like no other on college campuses. As the UI and universities nationwide continue to explore the best ways to operate come fall, we asked higher ed leaders what they foresaw as the most profound impact of the pandemic, in the first installment of a Sunday miniseries.
Smaller schools will struggle to stay solvent.
Says three-degree UI grad and former professor JOE DiPIETRO, who retired to Champaign after serving as president of the University of Tennessee system from 2011-19: “Short term, a profound impact will be that smaller regional campuses, in particular, will have difficulty securing and maintaining enrollment, causing significant additional financial stress on them by decreasing the tuition revenue they are able to secure.
“Many of these institutions were struggling to do so and some were just beginning to see enrollments grow before the pandemic hit. This may be the death knell for some of them.
“Flagship institutions, like U of I and UT Knoxville, will have to work at it, but are not likely to have much difficulty maintaining, or in some cases growing, enrollment.”
Campuses will become better equipped to serve students beyond the classroom and lab.
Says former UI trustee and two-degree grad PAM STROBEL: “The most profound impact may not be the acceleration of online learning, as that was happening throughout the world already. I think that it may be more in how universities think of their responsibilities to students, as well as faculty and employees.
“In the short term, but likely the long term as well, the physical and mental well-being of students will be the most important consideration. This will entail new ways of looking at facilities — dorms, dining halls, fraternity and sorority houses, arenas, theaters, classrooms — but also training those who teach and come into contact with students how to deal with signs of anxiety and mental stress.”
The higher ed business model will change — or else.
Says BEVERLY RODGERS, who history will remember as the last president of Illinois’ now-closed, 174-year-old MacMurray College: “Tuition discounting has risen beyond the practical, now covering only one-half or less of the cost of educating a student. The impact of unemployment or reduced income will affect the ability of families and students to pay for higher education and the ability to contribute to college and university endowments.
“Combine this with the volatility of investments, and the likelihood of institutional advancement prospering seems far-fetched.
“Creative cost cutting partnered with creative curricular planning and delivery is essential to the future of higher education. Perhaps if we at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois had employed these suggested measures, we could have avoided closure.”
Good will emerge from all the bad — in the form of a new appreciation for the on-campus experience.
Says VICTOR BOSCHINI, president of Illinois State from 1999-2003 and chancellor of Texas Christian since: “Instead of folks taking a new look at the efficacy of online higher ed, I believe just the opposite is going to happen. In fact, it already has started.
“I believe that this entire pandemic situation will make many folks realize how important the on-campus experience really is in the human growth and development of the traditional-age college students. The fact that it was so abruptly taken away from so many students has made them — and even their parents — realize just how impactful it was.
“There is something almost magical about being together physically and sharing a space where and when you are grappling with important thoughts and ideas — for example, like you might do in the typical college classroom.”
Lost revenue from canceling the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and playing football before smaller (or no) crowds will hurt sports other than those two.
Says 1978 UI grad CHUCK STABEN, president of the University of Idaho from 2014-20: “Uncertainty about the coming football season greatly exacerbates the potential financial problems for major sports programs in the Power Five (conferences). Recently, we have also seen significant sports reductions, with over 50 ‘non-revenue’ sports eliminated (nationally).
“Although we are not privy to the financial details of each sport, my experience as president calls these moves into question. Most are equivalency sports, in which most student-athletes receive only a partial scholarship. For example, in men’s soccer, the NCAA allows 9.9 scholarships, but average squad size is 29.5. The 20 students not on scholarship are often from out of state and generally pay full tuition.
“The scholarships themselves are generally either supported by donations or are just internal fund transfers from athletics to the university, most of which heavily subsidize athletics. The net effect of eliminating a sport like men’s soccer, assuming the athletes leave or are no longer recruited, is a small savings to the athletics budget, and a real loss in net tuition revenue to the school.
“Surprisingly, few college presidents seem to realize this issue or they are simply reacting to the popular idea that reducing athletics expenditures always benefits academics.”
The term ‘internationalization’ will take on a whole new meaning.
Says HANS de WIT, director of the Center for International Higher Education at Boston College: “We will no longer consider physical mobility as the dominant way to internationalize our education.
“Outbound study abroad for the home degree and inbound student mobility for a full degree have been the dominant forms of internationalization in the U.S. and will stay affected for quite a while. One can even wonder if it ever comes back at the same level.
“Alternative modes of internationalization — such as virtual study abroad and incorporating international and intercultural competencies — will hopefully come more to the forefront and make internationalization at the same time more inclusive and carbon-neutral.”
The academic calendar as we’ve come to know it will change forever.
Says 2002 UI grad and University of the Ozarks President RICHARD DUNSWORTH: “We have a calendar that is based on environmental and agrarian needs that have not been the reality for our students for decades.
“We see multiple starts and year-round programs for non-traditional and degree completion programs for working adults. So why not for traditional students?”
Fewer international students will mean fewer jobs created, less wealth generated and a decline in innovation.
Says RACHEL BANKS, senior director for NAFSA: Association of International Educators: “A profound long-term impact, if international enrollment continues to decline as expected this fall, is the serious effect the loss of these outstanding individuals will have on U.S. academia, industry, research and diplomacy.
“Based on an annual NAFSA analysis, international students attending U.S. colleges and universities contributed nearly $41 billion to the U.S. economy and supported/created more than 458,000 U.S. jobs during the 2018-19 academic year. New international student enrollment was already in decline — nearly 11 percent since fall 2016.
“A continued decline will have a detrimental impact not only on the financial wellbeing of U.S. academia, but also on research output and innovation in future years as international students increasingly choose to complete degree programs outside the U.S.”
The online education offered this fall will be a much smarter version than what schools served up on short notice in the spring.
Says 1974 UI grad and former Boise State President BOB KUSTRA: “For too long, parents and students have not fully appreciated the effectiveness of online education, especially its ability in some disciplines to offer one-on-one instruction with wrap-around software — in math, for example. COVID-19 caught faculty off-guard and many did not have the training to convert their classes to online versions.
“I expect departments to beef up their online capabilities given the uncertainty of the coronavirus returning or another pandemic down the road. I also expect to see more courses that combine in-class attendance with online opportunities.
“Universities not thinking this through and preparing for a new day may have their days numbered when it comes to enrollment and tuition revenue.”
Graduation rates — not all that spectacular to begin with — will take a hit.
Says ALBERT KO, professor of epidemiology at Yale: “If I had to pick one profound impact, it would be the ability of college students to finish either two- or four-year programs due to economic hardship, unemployment and loss of financial aid.
“We already have low rates for students completing two- and four-year degrees — 63 and 32 percent, respectively. The U.S. is 19th in the world with respect to graduation rates.
“Colleges are financially strapped, with many of the small schools at risk for closure due to the pandemic. We risk losing an extended cohort of students, which will have broad societal impact unless government provides emergency funding.”