The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio: Zoom sessions gone wrong
Heard the one about the technology-challenged Texas lawyer who insisted “I’m not a cat” when he couldn’t couldn’t figure out how to turn off the feline filter during a virtual court hearing?
Inspired by that video gone viral, we asked familiar faces around town to share their Zoom-gone-wrong stories.
MATT MATTHEWS
Senior Pastor, Champaign First Presbyterian Church
“Last Sunday, I attended a Zoom funeral that was held in California. To our utter amazement, a cute, elderly couple got into a fight on the Zoom moments before the funeral began.
“The old man was wearing a mask, and his wife said loudly, ‘You don’t need to wear a mask on Zoom!’ Then she started hitting him. If they were my family and lived nearby, I’d show them how to click the mute button and how to turn the camera feature on and off.
“A friend in Tennessee preached a whole sermon with a ‘Blues Brothers’ filter. So, he had a black fedora and a soul patch for the whole second half of the service.”
MARY KING
Champaign County Board member
“I’d been told the January committee of the whole usually runs long, but this was a marathon — five hours on Zoom.
“About 4½ hours in, one of the cats of the Democratic caucus chair, Ms. Taylor, decided his owner had ignored their usual nighttime routine for long enough.
“He jumped up on the table in front of her, turned around and put his behind directly into the computer’s camera.
“Let’s just say nothing was left to the imagination.
“The next day, I was sent a screen capture of the board quietly but openly dissolving into laughter, me included. There are definitely worse ways to get Zoom-bombed.”
KIRSTEN WALKER
Science teacher, Danville High
“I have been teaching remotely for the entire year now. I teach science and on this particular day I was teaching a lesson on CERs — Claim, Evidence and Reasoning.
“While I was talking, I heard my Siamese cat, Myles (above), come in from outside through the cat door. He loves to catch voles. When he comes in with a vole, he has a very distinctive meow, like a muffled howl.
“He typically brings them to me and drops them at my feet because he is proud of his catch. This time, the vole was not dead. When he dropped it, it scurried between my feet — while I am teaching, mind you — and Myles proceeds to finish it off.
“My students hear this ‘eee, eee, eee’ and ask what’s going on. I told them and the next question was, ‘What’s a vole?’ I proceeded to pick up the dead animal and show them what a vole looks like. We turned the incident into a CER with the claim being ‘The vole is dead.’ We had a lot of fun with it.
“Oh yeah, did I mention that I was being formally observed by my associate principal? Yeah.
“In my post observation, I told my principal that I wanted him to document that I was completely professional the entire time of the murder at my feet.”
RANDY ROSENBAUM
Chief Judge, Sixth Judicial Circuit
“One of the first times I used Zoom many months ago, my daughter had to help me get into the meeting. I didn’t really understand how to use it.
“Once I saw the speaker, I said to her that his camera angle was odd and it made it look like he had a double chin.
“I was not muted.”
SCOTT KEEBLE
Lead Pastor, Copper Creek Church
“Our live-stream worship service started and things were going fine. Music was good. Camera shots were clear.
“We were even having a bit of fun — until about one minute into the sermon, when this bug the size of a golf ball flew through the camera shot, right in front of my face. I flinched. I lost my place.
“I knew I should just ignore it, but I couldn’t. ‘Did you guys see the size of that thing?’ I asked. ‘It almost took my nose off.’
“I tried to regain my composure, but the death beetle kept doing fly-bys around my head. Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore and I took a swing at the thing. Somehow, I made contact. Nobody had any idea what this sermon was about any more. I didn’t, either. But that bug was now on the floor. I pulled myself together and tried to rescue this lost cause of a message.
“Then, I noticed that the people behind the camera and the sound board kept looking down at the ground. The bug wasn’t dead. It was crawling steadily toward my feet.
“We all knew I was going to lose my breakfast if that bug started crawling up my leg. So the sound guy got down on the ground and did his own bug crawl toward the beetle.
“He got to it just before it got to me. And he put his coffee cup on top of it and saved the day.
“I’d like to say nobody was the wiser — which is probably an accurate description of the sermon — but in truth, there was no recovery from the attack of the killer golf ball beetle.”
SARAH EDWARDS
Senior Director/Producer, Illinois Public Media
“We asked three choirs to document their efforts to keep singing even as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. The kids from the Danville High School Madrigals put together their winter concert by recording their parts at home and then sending them in to their conductor, Jeff Thomas.
“It wasn’t easy for them and I received a lot of videos from them that had me in hysterics in the edit bay as I put the program together.
“In one clip, a student’s microphone took a nosedive off his desk as he was recording.
“In another, a student’s dogs tackled her and started licking her as she was recording.
“And in one of the best ones, a mother yelled at her son to be quiet and just get to bed when he was up past midnight doing take after take of his vocal part.
“Even Jeff had problems teaching on Zoom. He had lots of interruptions from his over-exuberant dog and toddler. The recorded bloopers were an absolute highlight of the final half-hour documentary, ‘American Portrait: Lift Every Voice.’”
MEGAN HUNTER
Principal, Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary
“Interestingly enough, while I was pre-recording our daily morning show this morning, someone tried to come into my office. I had my door shut and someone was jiggling with the lock.
“The one time that I decided to broadcast the morning show from my house last year during the school closure, my husband walked in while I was broadcasting the morning show live. Thank goodness he was fully clothed and just asked what I was doing.
“There was another time that I was hosting the morning show and I completely forgot the words to the Pledge of Allegiance. I just completely blanked on the words and had to say something like, ‘You can say the Pledge of Allegiance on your own today.’
“I guess the morning show might look like a series of bloopers in and of itself.”
MELISSA WONG
Adjunct Lecturer, UI School of Information Sciences
“Like many cats, mine likes to chew power cords.
“One afternoon, he bit the power cord to my laptop while I was teaching class, causing it to shut down mid-class. Luckily, after I abruptly disappeared from Zoom, my students waited patiently for my return.
“My office has a large, tall window and one beautiful summer afternoon I had the window open to enjoy the nice weather. My cat decided to try climbing the window screen and I had to pause class to save him when he got stuck.”
LAUREN SMITH
Unit 4 Community Outreach Coordinator, CU One-to-One Mentoring liaison
“I had planned a 30-minute Zoom training for interested mentors. I was using a song that I had pulled up on YouTube as a transition during the training.
“Unfortunately, I forgot to skip past the advertisement that plays before the song, so mentors listened to a toothpaste commercial for a minute while I frantically tried to skip over it and start the song.”
JOAN DYKSTRA
Savoy Village President
“Multitasking is the norm during this pandemic but trying to juggle a first- and fifth-grader’s school lessons while Zooming with important community leaders can have embarrassing consequences.
“When I found my grandkids making faces and holding up rabbit ears behind me, I tried to remain nonchalant. Smiles from the group reminded me ‘it’s all good.’”