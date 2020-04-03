Q: How are the major health insurers covering coronavirus testing and virus-related health services?
A: The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires insurers to cover COVID-19 testing without member cost-sharing. Following is what some insurers are saying.
BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF ILLINOIS: “We have taken steps to lower costs and provide easier access to care for our members related to COVID-19,” said spokesperson Colleen Miller. “Our members won’t pay copays, deductibles or coinsurance with providers for lab tests to diagnose COVID-19.”
Miller also said a member’s doctor doesn’t have to ask for a COVID-19 test to be approved by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
“No prior authorization is needed for testing or testing-related visits,” she said. “No referrals or lab orders are needed for a member to be tested for COVID-19. To be covered, testing to diagnose COVID-19 must be medically necessary and consistent with the CDC guidelines.”
UNITEDHEALTHCARE: “UnitedHealthcare is waiving member cost-sharing for the treatment of COVID-19 through May 31, 2020, for its fully-insured commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans,” the company posted on its website.
“We will also work with self-funded customers who want us to implement a similar approach on their behalf. This builds on the company’s previously announced efforts to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing and testing-related visits and the expansion of other member services.”
As of March 31 and through June 18, UnitedHealthcare said it will also waive cost-sharing for in-network, non-COVID-19 telehealth visits for its Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and fully-insured individual and group market health plans and will work with self-funded customers who want the company to implement a similar approach.
HEALTH ALLIANCE MEDICAL PLANS: “For all group and individual fully-insured plans in all states, our Federal Employees Health Benefits Plan and all Medicare Advantage Plans, Health Alliance will cover, with no member cost share, the appropriate medically necessary diagnostic laboratory testing for COVID-19, where it is not covered as part of the Public Health Service response,” the company says on its website.
“We are also waiving cost sharing for COVID-19 testing-related visits during this same time, whether the testing-related visit is received in a health care provider’s office, an urgent care center, an emergency department or through telehealth.”
Health Alliance also said self-funded group health plans are required to provide benefits to pay for the test and testing-related visits.
AETNA: “Aetna is waiving member cost-sharing for diagnostic testing related to COVID-19,” the company says on its website.
“This policy covers the cost of a physician-ordered test and the office, clinic or emergency room visit that results in the administration of or order for a COVID-19 test.”
The test can be done by any approved lab, and the member cost-sharing waiver applies to all commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines of business, the company said.