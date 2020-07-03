Email your questions to longtime Health Reporter Deb Pressey at dpressey@news-gazette.com
Q: How do you deal with weight gain from the coronavirus quarantine?
A: Not everybody gained the “quarantine 15,” but there are common reasons among those who did.
The gyms were closed. The kitchen beckoned. Stress mounted, and continues to be a factor.
A study published in May/June Obesity Research and Clinical practice found 91 percent of respondents spent more time at home and 22 percent gained five to 10 pounds.
Risk factors for quarantine weight gain, researchers concluded, were inadequate sleep, snacking after dinner, lack of dietary restraint, eating in response to stress and reduced physical activity.
One snack foods maker found people link favorite snack foods with positive feelings.
Some 85 percent of the people who responded to a Frito-Lay Snack Index released in mid-May said eating their favorite snacks made them feel normal, and nearly half said it made them feel happy. And demand for the company’s snack foods was up, with demand for Tostitos chips up 42 percent.
Larry Williams, a coach at Christie Clinic’s Transformations weight loss program, said the stay-home order for many was similar to being on vacation, but without the feeling of celebration that typically goes with it.
Now, many people have realized the pandemic is going to be with us for a long time, he said.
Some have also had a wake-up call as they find themselves short of breath or get out of bed in the morning not feeling so great, Williams said.
“I think that for many people, the reality is kind of sinking in,” he said.
Williams said some people did use their time at home to lose weight and exercise more, while some turned to comfort foods — often unhealthy forms of carbs — and/or alcohol to ease stress and worry.
It’s not just the calories in alcohol that can put on pounds, Williams said. It can be a big factor in weight gain because it can lead to unhealthy eating choices.
He advises those who want to take off the extra weight to start by having a conversation with themselves, and if necessary, reach out to a health care provider or weight loss coach.
Then make it harder for yourself to eat the wrong foods.
“Part of it starts when you go grocery shopping,” Williams said. “Watch out for the carby foods. Get acquainted with vegetables.”
Keep an eye on how much fruit you eat, and remember, everything in moderation, he advised.
“While fruit won’t cause you to gain weight, it won’t help you lose,” he said.
More tips from Williams:
— Make your meal an enjoyable event, from cooking to sitting down at the table and eating. Include a colorful assortment of foods and pay attention to what you’re eating. And keep in mind, the first few bites are the only ones you’ll remember.
— Get away from making food your reward.
— If you’re still working from home, and you’ve made the kitchen your home office, move it somewhere else in the house.