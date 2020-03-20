Q: My doctor has canceled my surgery because of the coronavirus pandemic. How are decisions being made who gets surgery and who doesn’t?
A: Elective surgeries are being canceled to comply with an Illinois Department of Public Health guidance to decompress the health system to conserve space, supplies and medical staffs for COVID-19 response.
What’s elective? Generally, that means procedures that are pre-planned but not considered urgent or an emergency.
Medical providers are handling cancellations in their own ways.
Carle, for example, is defining an elective procedure as one for which a delay of 90-120 days wouldn’t cause a significant difference in the patient’s outcome, according Dr. Ryan Porter, an ear surgeon and medical director of surgical services.
Cancellations are being handled on a case by case basis, with individual doctors looking at what procedures they have planned for the next two weeks and weighing the risks and benefits of a delay for each patient, he said.
For instance, the risk of doing an elective procedure on someone who is at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness may outweigh the benefit of going ahead with a procedure sooner, according to Porter.
Not only that, he said, many medical professionals who work in surgeries and procedures have skills that would translate well to help care for patients with COVID-19.
IDPH has advised health care providers to consider reallocating their staffs, space and supplies to prepare to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients.
“Pre-anesthesia and recovery rooms can then be used for patient care,” IDPH advised. “Outpatient surgery centers affiliated with hospitals could be used for overflow or redirecting of less sick patients in an alternative treatment area, and staff could be used there.”
Along the same lines, beds, stretchers and linens can be used for inpatient care instead of surgical procedures and ventilators could be moved from surgery areas to patient care areas.
Springfield-based Memorial Health System has taken similar steps this week and began postponing elective medical procedures and non-urgent surgeries at its five hospitals and outpatient surgery centers until further notice.