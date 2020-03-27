Q: My CPAP machine literally helps me breathe easier as I sleep, but I wonder if it would be a good or bad thing to keep using it if I develop symptoms of COVID-19. Is there any risk that the forced air will move COVID ‘bugs’ from the nose to the lungs and potentially worsen the condition? Any special do’s/don’ts for cleaning CPAP equipment at this time — or precautions for those with a household member who uses a CPAP?
A: The American Academy of Sleep Medicine urges you to consult your doctor before discontinuing use of a CPAP.
“If a patient is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, we suggest assessing risks and benefits of continuing to use a PAP (CPAP/BPAP) device at home,” the organization says.
As for the risks of using or not using a CPAP to yourself and others, the AASM advises the following:
It’s unclear whether using a CPAP would worsen a coronavirus infection, but use could increase the risk of spreading the virus to others around you.
“Dispersion of the virus with PAP is theoretically greater with than without PAP, but how much the risk to others changes specifically because of PAP therapy is not known.”
It’s also unknown whether a sleep-apnea patient using a PAP can be reinfected from the tubing, filters and/or mask reuse.
The risk of stopping PAP for a limited time may be manageable depending on the severity and symptoms of the sleep apnea disorder. But without PAP use, some patients may experience an increase in short-term health risks, including accidents, falls or cardiovascular events.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that a CPAP be cleaned and disinfected according to manufacturer instructions, but it’s unclear if extra cleaning is needed due to COVID-19.