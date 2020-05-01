The Health Reporter Is In, May 1, 2020
Each week, longtime health reporter Deb Pressey answers questions on our website.
Q: How is coronavirus impacting organ donations and transplants?
This pandemic is having a dramatic impact on both.
Kevin Cmunt, CEO of Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, said lockdowns have kept more people off the roads and safe at home. And while fewer trauma deaths is a good thing, it’s also reducing the number of organ donations.
The number of people coming to hospitals for heart attacks and strokes has also been reduced, either because people are failing to seek care on time or are afraid to go to a hospital, he said.
That’s meant some of those prospective organ donors have been dying in settings other than a hospital, which also eliminates the possibility that they can be organ donors, Cmunt said.
Also eliminated from consideration are organ donations from patients who tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Gift of Hope, which serves Illinois and northern Indiana, was on track to finish April with about 30 organ donors and 90 organ transplants, about three-quarters of the volume it would typically see for that month.
“That’s where we’ll likely stay,” Cmunt said.
United Network for Organ Sharing reported more than 1,000 fewer organ transplants were done between Jan. 1 and late April this year compared to the same months last year.
Not only that, there were thousands of organ transplant candidates on wait lists temporarily inactivated in March and April due to COVID-19 precautions, according to UNOS.
Cmunt said the two biggest impacts have been on lung transplants and living donor kidney transplants.
Coronavirus attacks the lungs, so Gift of Hope’s transplant partners have become more cautious about those transplants.
“They’re really waiting until a patient is hospitalized and really sick,” he said.
Kidney transplants from living donors have also taken a hit because patients with end-stage renal disease can remain on dialysis while hospitals have cancelled elective surgeries.
“Basically, living transplant has stopped over the last six-to-seven weeks,” he said. “The good news is that will come back.
Cmunt said Gift of Hope is grateful to the many caregivers and social workers who have continued to talk to patient families about organ donation.
How others can help is by signing up to become organ donors, he said.
“We have unlimited demand,” he said. “There just aren’t enough donors out there for the people who need a lifesaving transplant.”
That’s not something new with the arrival of COVID-19, but this disease certainly has made that situation worse.
To even get a spot on an organ wait list, patients need to be assessed by hospital transplant programs, Cmunt said.
You won’t see a big increase of numbers on a wait list, he said, “but there’s a whole pile of people waiting to get on the wait list.”
