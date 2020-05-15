Q: Which counties in this area have had the most COVID-19 testing and positive cases per capita?
A: As of Thursday, Champaign County had the most people tested and most cases per capita among five counties that also include Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion.
Piatt and Vermilion had the least cases per capita among the five, but also had the lowest levels of testing.
Two things to note in considering these numbers:
One is that testing was much more limited until recently, so it remains undetermined how many infected people there were who had mild or no symptoms and were never tested, therefore never counted.
And even though testing is more available now, there are still likely to be many uncounted cases.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said it’s likely there are 10 times the number of positive cases than have been counted.
A factor that may skew the numbers for Champaign County is that the county’s population total includes about 50,000 University of Illinois students, some of whom haven’t been in the community since in-person classes were halted.
But, based on 2019 population counts and the latest data from local health authorities, here are some calculations. The numbers have been rounded.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Population: 209,689
Tested: 6,717 (1 in 31 people)
Positive cases: 333 (1 per 629 people)
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Population: 19,465
Tested: 542 (1 in 36 people)
Positive cases: 22 (1 per 885 people)
FORD COUNTY
Population: 12,961
Tested: 341 (1 in 38 people)
Positive cases: 17 (1 per 762 people)
PIATT COUNTY
Population: 16,344
Tested: 317 (1 in 51 people)
Positive cases: 7 (1 per 2,335 people)
VERMILION COUNTY
Population: 75,758
Tested: 1,302 (1 in 58 people)
Positive cases: 32 (1 per 2,367 people)