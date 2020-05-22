Q: Is Champaign County Health Care Consumers still open to provide help?
A: Yes, just not in person for now.
The agency’s executive director, Claudia Lennhoff, said all staff members are working from home and responding daily to phone and email requests for help.
They’re also handling a lot more these days than just consumer issues related to health care.
Coronavirus-related layoffs and pay cuts have created situations where many people who have never before needed assistance with life’s necessities must now get some and are unfamiliar with how to do that, Lennhoff said.
“There are a lot of families that are really struggling that aren’t used to struggling, and not familiar with the systems to help,” she said.
Her group’s longtime mission has been to work for health care for all and be a voice for consumers in the health care system. The agency has longtime experience helping people sign up for health coverage, and is now helping those who lost employer coverage due to pandemic-related job losses sign up for alternate coverage.
People who have lost employer coverage may qualify for private coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, and some may also qualify for subsidies to reduce the cost of premiums. Some may qualify for free coverage through the state Medicaid system, as well, Lennhoff said.
Health Care Consumers has also been fielding inquiries for other pandemic-related needs, such as help covering rent.
The agency is also helping people apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) and for help with utility bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Lennhoff said.
Those having difficulty affording their prescription or over-the-counter medications can also contact Health Care Consumers for help, she said.
One reason people may need help sorting their way through the system: The food-stamps program and Medicaid are both affected by unemployment benefits, Lennhoff said.
“Households who get SNAP and get unemployment benefits will have to include their regular (base) unemployment and the additional $600 in pandemic unemployment as income,” she said. “This means that if that extra $600 puts them over for qualifying for SNAP, their SNAP benefits will be terminated. However, if the same household has Medicaid, only the regular (base) unemployment will be included as income.”
Lennhoff said she and her staff have also been contacted by people struggling with mental-health issues as they shelter at home, and are making regular check-in calls on some people “so they don’t feel so isolated.”
While the agency’s downtown Champaign office is closed for now, Lennhoff said those needing help can get in touch by calling 217-352-6533 and leaving a message, or sending an email to cchcc@cchcc-il.org. Someone will respond as quickly as possible, she said.