Each week, longtime health reporter Deb Pressey takes questions (email dpressey@news-gazette.com).
Q: What is the status of health care workers in the area who were furloughed or placed on leave earlier this spring as a result of the pandemic?
A: Here’s where things stand at Christie Clinic,
OSF HealthCare and Carle:
At Christie Clinic, where about 225 employees were furloughed in early April due to coronavirus-related losses, some of those employees are back on the job.
And nearly all will be back to work by June 1, according to Chief Operating Offficer Jason Hirsbrunner.
“On May 11, Christie Clinic was able to open for elective surgeries and non-life-threatening conditions, “ he said. “We were able to begin bringing furloughed team members back to work as patient demand increased.”
Returning by June 1 will be 97 percent of the furloughed employees, Hirsbrunner said.
“Some team members have chosen not to return, and a small number of furloughs are being slightly extended,” he said.
All locations and services are open, and the system is seeing volumes returning to close to normal, Hirsbrunner said, “but it is not business as usual.”
“We are delivering quality health care but in ways to take enhanced precautions for our team members and patients’ safety, including additional hours, visitor restrictions and social distancing to reduce the number of people in our facilities,” he said. “Providers and patients are working together to prioritize the scheduling of appointments, and telehealth appointments remain an option for patients.”
One of the steps taken by OSF HealthCare in early April in response to substantial pandemic-related revenue losses was making “non-patient-facing” employees subject to mandatory paid time off or unpaid leaves of absence.
OSF also resumed elective procedures May 11, according to CFO Mike Allen.
“Our overall patient activity level is picking up, and as that is happening, we are bringing our mission partners back off of furloughs that were implemented as we navigated challenges that were the result of the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Our patient volumes are back to as much as 80 percent of pre-COVID levels in some settings, while in other areas, the return of patients is much less than that.”
Not all OSF employees are back from furlough, he said, “but we remain optimistic they will be soon.”
“It is of great importance to OSF HealthCare that we do everything we can to create a safe environment for both our patients and mission partners as we continue to bring services back online,” Allen said.
Carle spokeswoman Jamie Mullin said Carle continues to bring back employees to resume operations.
“Our work environment continues to evolve and adapt to new norms,” she said. “Some employees continue to work from home, a number of our employees are resuming their regular workload and some are repurposing their schedule or office environment to provide care and service to patients, customers and members with additional precautions in place.”