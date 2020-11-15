Now that everyone can de-stress from election trauma, we can all can go back to stressing exclusively on the coronavirus trauma. Here’s a roundup of the current state of the law impacted by COVID-19.
On the housing front, a moratorium remains in place in Illinois per Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency order preventing landlords from evicting tenants for failure to pay rent. At this writing, that moratorium runs through this weekend but likely will get extended.
The order is issued under the governor’s authority ostensibly given in the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act.
This is the ninth emergency order issued. They have been issued every 30 days — the length of time under the act the governor can issue such orders.
The moratorium only bars eviction based on failure to pay rent. The rationale there being that because of massive job loss caused by the pandemic, tenants may fall behind on rent.
And massive numbers of evictions happening all at once would otherwise propel a lot of people into the streets, thereby exasperating the spread of the virus.
Lawsuits to evict for non-rent lease violations are allowed, especially violations affecting health and safety of the landlord’s premises.
If extended in a 10th emergency order, expect the moratorium to continue to the middle of December. And rent will still be due. Challenges to the moratorium have thus far failed.
On federally-insured housing loans, the now-lame-duck Donald Trump earlier this year issued an order barring mortgage companies from foreclosing on those defaulted loans. This moratorium lasts to year’s end.
Having lost the election, who knows what mood he may be in to extend it until he’s evicted from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on Jan. 20.
Through these moratoriums, the larger hope is that payment plans or restructuring of the defaulted debts might be made between tenants/borrowers and their landlords/lenders either by a return of income in a recovering work force, or through short-term funding programs made by the state or the federal governments. As with rent, the mortgage debt is still owed unless somehow settled with the lender. Check with your local housing authorities for the latest on state funds. Forget getting more federal funding at least until after the new congress is seated in January.
Speaking of the governor’s authority to issue continuing 30-day orders, an Illinois appellate court in northern Illinois has ruled he can. It reversed a Kane County judge who ruled the governor had no authority to close a restaurant there. That restaurant is now asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review and declare that the governor has no authority to do anything coronavirus-related.
This is big. Stay tuned.
Also pending in Springfield are another dozen lawsuits challenging the governor’s ability to continually issue 30-day emergency orders.
Finally, on the non-COVID-19 election front, the federal court of appeals that oversees Indiana and Illinois has ruled that Indiana may require all mailed ballots to arrive by noon on Election Day to be counted. Illinois requires ballots merely be postmarked by Election Day, or the ballot certificate be signed by the voter on or before Election Day, and the ballot received within 14 days of Election Day.
It’s an example of the dichotomy of red state v. blue state election philosophies.
Time for another post-election Xanax.
And where’s that stupid vaccine?