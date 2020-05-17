Recently, state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, got a Clay County judge to issue an order barring enforcement of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order against Bailey. The Illinois attorney general filed an appeal seeking to have that judge’s order nullified.
Bailey immediately withdrew his pending claim as he wanted to supplement it with additional allegations. This made the appeal moot.
The attorney general then filed a request with the Illinois Supreme Court to allow his office to proceed with its appeal anyway. The Supreme Court denied that request. Appeals from Bailey’s case must go through the normal appeal process, justices said.
For starters ...
So how does the appeal process work in Illinois from cases filed in trial courts?
Article VI of the Illinois Constitution sets out the structure and make-up of Illinois courts and rights of appeals, and authorizes the Illinois Supreme Court to make rules for effecting those constitutional appeal rights. The Illinois Supreme Court is the highest court in the state and the final interpreter of all Illinois law.
Each county has a court (called circuit or trial courts) in which lawsuits are filed or criminal cases started.
On appeals, the appellate courts and Supreme Court only decide if the circuit judge applied the law properly at trial.
Those who lose in circuit court can file an appeal to the appellate court overseeing that county’s trial courts. There are five appellate courts in Illinois. Each handles appeals from the several counties assigned to its authority. This appeal is by right so long as it is filed within the time and manner set forth under the Illinois Supreme Court rules.
Could that circuit-court loser appeal that trial judge’s ruling directly to the Illinois Supreme Court?
Appeals from the trial courts directly to the Supreme Court generally only occur in cases in which a statute of the federal or state government has been held invalid, or when a case has been filed for appeal in the appropriate appellate court and the Supreme Court determines it requires a prompt ruling because of public interest. If a death sentence is issued in a criminal case, that too is directly appealable to the Supreme Court.
If an appeal is made to an appellate court and that court makes its ruling, the loser there, if wanting to appeal to the Supreme Court, generally has to request permission of for it to take the case.
The Supreme Court typically doesn’t grant such requests unless justices feel there’s a good reason.
New territory
Among good reasons are that the issue on appeal is novel under Illinois law, or that the appellate courts are split on their interpretation of a particular point of law.
There are other exceptions on how some types of cases get appealed to the Supreme Court. The rules of appeal set forth by the Supreme Court are as dense as a Delta Airlines audit.
Dozens of lawsuits are now being filed in circuit courts all over the state asking trial judges to declare the governor’s COVID-19 orders unlawful. We shall see if any will spread into the appellate courts’ legal respiratory system, or — hold your breath — eventually infect the Illinois Supreme Court docket.
Tick tock.