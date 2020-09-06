If I am 75 or older and because of the pandemic am concerned about going to a driver’s license to renew my license, do I have any options? Have deadlines for non-senior license and sticker owners’ renewals been extended? And has the deadline for getting a REAL driver’s license that will be required to board airlines been extended?
Yes, yes and yes.
If you are 75 or older, the Illinois Secretary of State has extended the expiration date for your valid driver’s license for one year beyond the current 2020 expiration date. This was done precisely because of the concern of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19 by going to a driver’s license facility. So now you will have until your birthday of 2021 to get it renewed.
Remember your mask
The expiration date for all other driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers has been extended to Nov. 1, 2020. Folks under 75 thus do not need to drive recklessly to driver facilities to beat the deadline for renewal. By the way, if you do venture into a facility for any driving business you may have, face masks are required,
If your license is currently suspended or revoked, you do not qualify for these extensions (there’s nothing to extend because the license itself is in legal purgatory by virtue of being suspended or revoked).
Extension letters are being sent to qualified drivers. The Secretary of State’s computer system is supposed to be updated to show the new expiration date, and all law enforcement agencies notified accordingly. The Secretary of State advises you to keep the extension letter as further proof of the extension just in case somebody didn’t get the message.
The federal law that was to go into effect for having a special driver’s license (REAL ID) or other qualifying ID to board an airline has been extended to Oct., 1 2021, from Oct. 1 of this year.
Remember, the law was that if you are flying on a airline on or after Oct. 1 you can only board by showing either a passport, a REAL ID driver’s license issued by a state approved in form by the feds, or any other approved ID listed on the homeland security website.
FYI on IDs
If you need to renew your license before Oct. 1, 2021, you can renew it as a REAL ID. The documentation needed to get the Illinois REAL ID is more demanding than a normal license: providing proof of social security number with a card, a W-2 or pay stub; two current residency documents such as utility bills, real estate deed, or bank statement (with your account number visible); and proof of signature such as a current Illinois driver’s license or maybe a canceled check.
You will be issued a paper REAL ID for use as a normal driver’s license in Illinois until the permanent REAL ID card is mailed to you within 15 days, but you won’t be able to board planes with the paper one.
To avoid long lines of people and the longer lines of coronavirus, online services can be used when possible such as renewing plate stickers.
We don’t need to renew the pandemic.
That is one thing we’d love to suspend and revoke.