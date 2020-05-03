Well, well, developments in the law responding to the pandemic are spreading as quickly as the coronavirus itself.
Three developments of interest occurred at this writing: in worker’s compensation; in creditors’ seizure of judgment debtor assets; and the constitutionality of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency order in its entirety.
A couple of weeks ago we discussed the Illinois Worker’s Compensation Commission had passed a rule making it easier for workers who suffer from COVID-19 to prove it was caused in the workplace thereby qualifying them for worker’s compensation.
Since then, suit was filed in Sangamon County by the Illinois Retails Merchant Association and the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association to invalidate that rule. A Sangamon County judge agreed and issued a temporary injunction on the basis that the commission may not have had authority to pass such a rule.
In response thereto the Comp Commission has now repealed its rule which would have covered injuries from March 1 and the following 150 days.
The rule had allowed workers who were in certain occupations and who contract COVID-19 in this period to be presumed to have gotten the sickness from work. Now, the burden shifts back to the worker to prove their illness was caused by exposure to work, or arose out of and in the course of their work.
Crunching numbers
Meanwhile, the Illinois Supreme Court in its administrative rule making capacity, issued a rule that during the period of the state emergency order judgment creditors cannot seize or have frozen money in bank accounts of individual judgment debtors containing less than $4,000.
A judgment is where somebody sued somebody for money, and the court declared the suer (plaintiff) is entitled to money from the sued (defendant). Typically, the plaintiff can thereafter serve post-judgment papers — called a “citation” — on a defendant’s bank and the bank is obliged to freeze the defendant’s account until a hearing is had on whether the bank must turn over some or all of the funds to plaintiff.
The bank freezing is now partially frozen by the Supremes. The first $4,000 in a bank account can’t be frozen because debtors are entitled to keep $4,000 from creditors anyway. But now it must be immediately released by the bank without waiting on a hearing since courts are currently postponing such hearings.
Governor center of attention
Speaking of emergency orders, a Clay County judge ruled the extension of the governor’s emergency order is unconstitutional and unenforceable as to a plaintiff who filed suit, and issued a short-term injunction until the case is resolved on its final merits.
An Illinois House Republican brought the suit and argued there already exists a state statutory scheme for dealing with shutting down public establishments during infectious diseases (also discussed in this column a few weeks back). Authority for any shutdown, quarantining, and/or isolation is thus already given to local governments and health agencies and the governor cannot extend his order without authority from the legislature. The judge agreed.
At this writing the Illinois Attorney General’s office will seek an immediate appeal.
Another suit has just been brought in Winnebago County by another Republican House member asking that the governor’s emergency order extension be declared unenforceable throughout the state.
Holy home-shelter Batman!
Fasten those isolation seatbelts. Stay tuned for more COVID-19 legal developments.
Same bat time; same bat column.