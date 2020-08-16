Darren Bailey, the Republican state representative who sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Clay County to stop Pritzker’s COVID-19 emergency orders, is seeking to have the governor held in contempt of the court.
All this because he continues issuing his restrictions after the judge in the lawsuit had ordered Pritzker to stop such issuances.
What does it mean to be held in contempt of court?
In both state and federal courts, trial judges have the power to administer justice in an orderly fashion.
Contempt of court is any act that is calculated to embarrass, hinder or obstruct a court in the administration of justice, or to challenge or lessen the authority or dignity of a court.
When things go bad
There are two kinds of contempt — criminal and civil. With each kind of contempt there are two ways to commit the contemptible act — directly or indirectly. The punishment in either criminal or civil contempt is jail or a fine.
The difference between civil and criminal contempt is based on the goal of the punishment.
Criminal contempt is punitive. You did a bad thing to the court so you must be punished as a message to you and others not to do that bad thing to the court again. Disrespecting the judge or others in the courtroom, or disrupting the proceedings, or disobeying a judge’s order, are typical of a criminal contempt.
Civil contempt is to coerce the contemnor to do something or refrain from doing something. Thus, the contemnor has the ability to end the order of contempt by performing the act required by the judge.
So, if a party is violating a court order, maybe the judge threatens jail unless the party begins complying with the order. In criminal contempt, the ordered punishment must be completed.
Criminal contempt could occur in civil cases (where private parties are suing one another), and civil contempt could be found in criminal cases (where a government seeks to convict someone of committing a crime).
Does he have a case?
Direct contempt is where the judge is a witness to the offending act and can make an immediate finding of contempt without further ado.
Indirect contempt occurs outside the court. In that situation the opposing party needs to file a written allegation setting forth what the violation is and asking the court to find the alleged violator to be in contempt. The alleged contemnor is then entitled to a hearing.
The claiming party has the burden of proving the violation and that there was no just reason for the violation.
And that’s what Bailey did in asking the judge to find the governor in contempt so as to get him to comply with the judge’s original order to stop the gubernatorial COVID-19 emergency proclamations.
The governor then asked the Illinois Supreme Court to issue its own order (under its administrative powers over all Illinois Courts) to delay the contempt hearing until the whole suit is resolved in the appellate courts.
The Supreme Court then issued such an order imposing a halt to the contempt proceeding. It has also ordered the lawsuit transferred to Sangamon County (Springfield).
Bad signs for Bailey.
And while the flow chart of this legal proceeding gets more turbulent, SARS-CoV-2 flows merrily along.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.