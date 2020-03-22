In light of Illinois’ primary school closings during the COVID-19 pandemic, now might be a good time to discuss child homeschooling.
What is it and how does it work?
Illinois law requires everyone who has custody or control of a kid between 6/7 and 17 years old to make the kid attend public school unless they attend a private or parochial school. Illinois courts have long ruled that homeschooling qualifies as private schooling if the teacher is competent, the subjects required by Illinois law are taught and the student receives an education at least equivalent to public schooling.
The regulations for homeschooling are sparse, bordering on thin being just this side of svelte. Regional superintendents for each region of schools have responsibility for monitoring compliance for compulsory attendance. The parent needs to check the map to see which regional office they are in.
Parents (or whomever the child’s custodian may use to educate junior) are expected to document 1) the subjects taught, which must include the branches of learning taught in public school; 2) the time in which instruction is offered; and 3) the competency of instructor. The branches of learning include language arts, mathematics, biological and physical science, social science, fine arts and physical development and health.
The instructor need not have a teacher’s certificate. Parents may also be expected to establish written exams or some other method of measuring junior’s level of achievement, which is comparable to junior’s peers of corresponding age and grade level. Parents determine what specific curriculum is best for junior, what materials to use, how much homework to assign and how to record the accomplishments.
It is recommended by the Board of Education that the parent/custodian contact their regional superintendent’s office to coordinate the process for completing the homeschooling. There is no regulation about officially “registering” one’s child for homeschooling. However, the Board also strongly recommends that mom and pop inform the school junior would have otherwise been assigned to that he/she will be home-schooled. This avoids junior being noted as a truant.
If in a specific instance the regional superintendent is dissatisfied that the home instruction meets the aforementioned teaching requirements, a truant officer can be assigned to investigate. The officer can refer non-compliance matters to the courts for violations of compulsory attendance. The burden of proof is on mom and pop to establish that the home instruction plan they are using meets the requirements of the law.
Public schools must offer appropriate services to all students with special needs even if home-schooled. This is for children qualifying under the American Disabilities Act and the Illinois Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
However, parents are not required to accept such service.
Two well-schooled reference sites for all things homeschooling are isbe.net/Pages/Homeschool.aspx and time4learning.com/homeschooling/Illinois.
Any child proposing a viable lesson plan for the parent should be considered for advanced placement in the home school. Perhaps automatically getting a graduate degree in Educational Administration.
Then he or she could try to figure out a plan for colleges to maintain consistently winning football programs.
Accomplishing that as a consultant, they’d be a billionaire in no time.