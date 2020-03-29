With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency order closing certain public establishments because of the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs have been suspended or lost during the shutdown. With lost income, paying debts and bills have or will be challenging for many.
What response is there from government or the lending or utility industry regarding such debt crisis of individuals and businesses?
At this writing, there are no state or federal laws requiring private lenders to delay or defer payment due dates or reduce the amounts of installment payments normally owing. Many lenders are choosing to work with their customers by agreeing to defer payments to the end of a loan or temporarily restructuring those payments.
If one can’t pay rent, a credit card bill, house mortgage or business loan, it would be advisable to contact the creditor and let them know of the loss of income because your employer or business is closed or stymied by the emergency quarantine.
Many lenders are undertaking policies to deal with the economic contraction and are posting response pages. Among them are the big five banks: Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. Many home mortgage lenders have hardship options to forebear payment deadlines.
Action taken
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has suspended foreclosure actions on residential mortgage loans it underwrites.
The IRS and Illinois have extended the filing and payment deadline of all federal and state tax returns to July 15, 2020. No additional penalties or interest accrues if the taxpayer pays by July 15, 2020.
Interest on government-backed student loans are suspended. If a borrower makes a payment, it will all be applied toward the principal balance. If your loan is from a private lender, contact it to see if it is adjusting its rules temporarily.
Short-term loans might be explored with lenders. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation is partnering with private banking associations for funding small businesses with short-term, low-interest-rate loans with deferred repayment. Businesses with less than 50 employees and $3 million in revenue in 2019 are eligible to apply.
‘These aren’t normal times’
No statewide law prevents landlords from commencing eviction actions, but some local municipalities might issue emergency orders preventing such.
All utilities in Illinois providing gas, electricity, water and sewer service are ordered by the Illinois Commerce Commission to suspend disconnection because of nonpayment until the later of May 1 or the governor ends the declared state of emergency.
The utilities are to suspend late fees and penalties and are also ordered to develop flexible credit and collections procedures.
If they object to such order, they have to ask for a hearing with the ICC and prove why they can’t follow the order. It’s unclear if this order is enforceable on private utilities as the ICC normally has jurisdiction only over public utilities.
But these aren’t normal times.
Like the virus, the law in response thereto is moving swiftly.
The state’s in-shelter policy of making one be isolated from other people and eating only take-out dramatically shows how everyone else’s lives will now match what mine has always been.
Pizza, anyone?