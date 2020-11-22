The Law Q&A | Interpreting more virus laws
COVID-19, COVID-19, everywhere, nor any lawsuit won.
Among the issues we discussed last week was the governor’s ability to issue successive 30-day emergency orders.
An Illinois appellate court recently ruled that the governor has authority to repeatedly declare a disaster per the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act. The court noted that legislative amendments to other statutes this past summer mention the governor issuing “successive” emergency orders. This suggests that the legislature intended the governor to have such authority even if it’s the same original emergency (the pandemic).
Whether there is an actual emergency, or whether particular restrictions are rationally supported by the particular threats of the pandemic, can still be litigated in each specific case. But unless another appellate court says that successive orders are not legislatively authorized, that legal argument appears dead in the water.
In Springfield, a Sangamon County judge taking note of the appellate decision has likewise ruled the governor may issue successive 30-day orders, thereby defeating a request by schools and parents to stop his recent emergency order which restrict schools on attendance and/or require mask wearing.
Speaking of 30-day extensions ...
The governor did extend the moratorium on evictions by landlords of residential tenants for failure to pay rent. But this time with a twist, and it’s not lime.
The tenant must be someone who expects to earn in 2020 not more than $99,000 (or $198,000 for joint tax return filers) or was not required to file a return in 2019; is unable to make rent because of income loss from the pandemic; the tenet has tried to make rent payments considering tenant’s necessary living expense; and the eviction would likely render the tenant homeless or go into close quarters in a congregate living setting in the absence of other housing opportunity.
Landlords must give their tenants a declaration form issued by the Illinois Housing Development Authority declaring all this. If a tenant signs such form, no eviction for rent default can be filed. If a suit is filed, the tenant may presumably raise a defense by showing they fall withing this protected class.
This new condition was in response to concern that tenants were being shielded whose failure to pay rent had nothing to do with the pandemic. Evictions may still be filed against such a class of tenants if the tenant poses a threat to the health and safety of others or property. This moratorium lasts until Dec 12.
Moving forward
Because many motor vehicle offices are closed, those drivers whose Illinois licenses have expired will now have until June 1, 2021, to renew, and so can continue to drive on their current expired licenses.
Government and courts are wrestling with balancing the impingement of personal liberties with promotion of the common good. During the world wars fought by this nation, personal freedoms were impinged for the common good far more than forced mask-wearing or the barring of large gatherings.
The world is now at war with an unyielding virus. If wearing a mask saves one life, that seems a trifle price to pay to reduce the number of COVID-19 fatalities in this nation. Because before it’s over, that number may well be greater than the number of American deaths in both world wars combined.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.