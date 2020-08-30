The Law Q&A | Key age when discussing remote learning: 14
With many of Illinois’ 879 school districts going to virtual learning, many working parents or guardians will be facing difficult issues of child care.
Does Illinois law allow me to go to work during the day when the kiddos must be home to do their virtual learning? Is there a law about how old a kid has to be before I can leave him/her alone?
There is: 14.
But with provisos.
Illinois statutes say it is an unlawful act of neglect if a child under the age of 14 whose parent or other person responsible for the child’s welfare leaves him or her without supervision for an unreasonable period of time without regard for consideration of the mental or physical health or welfare of the child.
So, it isn’t just that they are under 14. It’s whether the period of time is unreasonable, and what is/was the mental or physical health and welfare of the kid.
A lot to consider
Among the factors for unreasonable time and what the health and welfare of the kid was is how young is the child under 14; the number of minors also left at the place; were there any special needs such as medicines or disability care; the total time spent without supervision; the condition and location of the place; whether it was day or night; the weather conditions; the distance Junior was from the parent or guardian; if a phone number was given Junior to call for emergencies; access to food and drink; whether Junior was left under the supervision of another; along with any other factors endangering the health and safety of that particular minor.
Violation of this law could subject the parent or guardian to losing permanent custody of the child. Criminal charges could also be brought against the parent or guardian with possible penalties being prison and/or hefty fines.
The statutes setting a specific age and conditions arose out of an event in the early ‘90s when parents left their 9- and 4-year-old kids at home for a nine-day trip to Mexico. The fire alarm went off and ultimately authorities became aware of the situation, and child welfare agents took custody of the kids. Upon the parents’ return from Mexico, they were arrested for child endangerment. Thereafter, a definitive age was set by the legislature so the issue of neglect had more concrete criteria.
Age-old question
The age of 14 is higher than other states — many use the age of 12 before supervision is needed.
In the spring of 2019, the Illinois House passed a bill amending the law to lower the age to 12, with the condition of non-supervision being for a 24-hour period without a responsible person over the age of 14 supervising.
After House passage, that bill was immediately sent to the Senate where is has since languished.
Discussion on this point may be reawakened in light of the 2018 census showing 41 percent of single-parent households in the state had the parent working full time. Cutting back work hours, or hiring sitters for the school day, would be an extra, ill-afforded, financial burden.
The COVID-19 virus has wreaked social havoc in more ways than one.
Ask any educator.
Including Big Ten and Pac-12 college presidents.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.