For all you lawful and unlawful drivers out there, let’s review the state of the state’s laws for driver’s licenses and plate registrations in this age of pandemic.
After Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his initial emergency proclamation, all Illinois secretary of state department of motor vehicle offices closed. This creates profound obstacles to folks wanting to renew or get driver’s licenses, vehicle plate registrations, state IDs and so forth.
Under that original order issued March 9, the laws providing for expiration of vehicle registration, driver’s licenses, permits and parking decals were suspended during the 30 days after the order issuance. That proclamation was renewed in successive emergency orders issued by the governor.
The secretary of state’s office, the agency that administrates the Illinois laws regarding driver’s licenses, permits and vehicle registrations, issued an announcement that you will have 90 days after driver services facilities reopen to renew any expired licenses, permits or registrations.
Online encouragement
If a driver’s license or vehicle registration expires, law enforcement has been notified of the extension of the expiration deadlines and the 90-day extension. The secretary of state is encouraging customers to renew online for vehicle registrations; for a duplicate driver’s license or state ID; or, if you qualify under the Safe Driver Renewal program, to renew a driver’s license.
You would be qualified for online Safe Driver Renewal unless you are disqualified by one or more of 15 things among which you have a commercial driver’s license, your license has been suspended, revoked, canceled or refused in any state, you are younger than 22 or older than 74, your license has been expired more than a year, you need to give a medical or vision report, or you drive a school bus.
At this writing, the annoying little e-check fees for renewing things online are being waived through Aug. 2.
It’s interesting whether the governor has the authority to extend his “suspension” of laws under the statutory emergency powers. If an appellate court ever rules the governor had no authority to extend his first 30-day order, ostensibly the suspension of the laws in question thereafter could not have been suspended at all.
Thus, if you drove on an expired license during the governor’s invalidated emergency order, then perhaps you are a violator after all. This makes for an excellent law school paper.
Wait, there’s more
Speaking of challenges to the governor’s emergency order, a judge in Sangamon County denied a retailer’s request to find that the governor’s emergency order extensions are invalid. The retailer, R.C. Outfitters, has not yet decided to appeal. It’s waiting to see if someone else appeals in similar suits pending around the state.
But never fear. Someone will likely appeal before then.
Then you can drive to Springfield on your expired license to watch the Supreme Court’s oral arguments on the issue.
Or stay at home and listen on Zoom if the Supreme Court building is still closed and taking tele-arguments only. While listening, you can renew your license online.
Unless you don’t qualify under the Safe Driver program.
In which case, you should be quarantined from the highways anyway because you’re clearly a safety threat to the public.