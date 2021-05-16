The Law Q&A | Opening the door for condominium evictions
Can a condominium board of directors legally kick you out of possession of your condo for your failure to pay dues owed under the condo association’s bylaws or rules?
It sure can.
Remember, a condominium association is an association of members who reside in a collection of residences, either standing alone, in duplex or apartment-complex structures. An owner owns their own “unit” which they enjoy exclusive possession of.
Unit owner are then members of the condominium association which is governed by bylaws, rules or regulations. The owners are bound by law to follow those bylaws, rules or regulations.
A condo association’s benefit is the shared expenses of areas communal between the unit owners such as mowing, garbage removal or exterior maintenance. Whether expenses are communal or individually born is typically spelled out in the association bylaws.
Condo associations are usually managed by an association board of directors or managers.
Those shared expenses are collected in dues and assessments billed to the unit owners. The problem for association members arises when a unit owner does not pay his/her/its dues and assessments.
One remedy to get that deadbeat unit owner to promptly pay is to sue in court for an order of eviction. Just as a landlord can evict a tenant for nonpayment of rent or other lease violation, Illinois law allows a condo board to evict a unit owner from possessing their unit for nonpayment of dues, assessments or fines.
Written notice has to be given to the unit owner stating what the default is, the amount of money owed and giving the owner a minimum of 30 days from service of the notice (perhaps longer if the bylaws or rules provide) to pay the claimed amount. If the owner does not pay, the association can file suit asking a court to give possession of the unit to the association, plus a possible award of the money claimed.
The burden of proving the default of payment and the amount of money owed is on the association.
Before an eviction suit can be filed, a unit owner might have the right, if the condo bylaws and rules allow, to contest the claimed default with the board of managers at an informal hearing with the managers.
If the association wins its claim, a judge’s order allows it to take possession of the unit.
The association board can lease the unit to a tenant. That rent income can pay the monies owed the association by the unit owner. Surplusage of rent income goes to the owner. The eviction order is automatically put on hold for at least 60 days after judgment was entered, but not more than 180 days. This allows time for the owner to pony up the money owed to get possession back.
If evicted, the unit owner is in the odd position of still owing the unit, but not able to occupy it nor lease it until and unless the association agrees to dismiss the lawsuit (or the unit owners pays within the allotted time what’s owed, or wins an appeal with an appellate court).
Excuse me now, I need to go on the roof of my house to fix that stupid hole.
Wish I was in a condo association.
Brett Kepley is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. Send questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820.