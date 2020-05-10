Does the right of the exercise of religion under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment allow one to disregard Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency orders on public gatherings?
No, said a federal court out of Northern Illinois.
A 60-80-member church, Beloved Church of Lena, filed suit in federal court seeking a ruling that the governor’s recent emergency order banning public assembly of more than 10 people without the ability to maintain 6-foot distance improperly infringed upon the membership’s ability to congregate in fellowship of worship.
How it played out
So how does the law work in balancing the freedom of religion against society’s interest to be free of the spread of disease?
An axiom of American jurisprudence is that when a fundamental liberty (in this case, the expression of religion) is restricted by government action, there must be a compelling state interest that needs advancement for that restriction to pass constitutional muster.
The judge in the church’s lawsuit found Pritzker’s emergency order complied with such axiom. The judge noted that prevention of mass infection and death has long been recognized by U.S. federal courts as a compelling state interest. The judge specifically made mention that the number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 (over 60,000) is greater than the deaths from 9/11, Pearl Harbor and the Battle of Gettysburg combined.
Order stands
A law’s validity in advancing that compelling interest also hinges on how narrowly it targets the affected rights so as to advance that compelling interest. If the law is overly broad, that might make it invalid. But, if the law is targeted to just one group, that, too, might make it invalid.
Here, the federal judge, like Goldilocks and her chosen bed, also found it was just right. The governor’s order did not single out churches but encapsulated any non-essential business with a gathering of more than 10 people (not family), which could not maintain the 6-foot distance from others. Thus, the governor’s order had narrowly targeted restrictions but without singling out any specific group.
The church also claimed the order violated various Illinois laws. That included the argument that the emergency order was only good for the first 30 days under authorizing law. The federal judge was mindful that extensions without limitation can invite unlawful power by an executive. But, the judge noted, in the particular facts of this particular crisis, the governor’s order complies with century-old rulings of the U.S. Supreme Court that a community has a right to protect itself from infectious diseases, which override the right of religious practices that exposes that community to disease.
The church is appealing.
So, there it is. In a nutshell, the issue is: Can your right to worship in a group be allowed to trample on my right to be free of your spreading an infectious disease upon me and mine? Nope.
Render unto Caesar those laws that are Caesar’s, and unto God those laws that are God’s.
Caesar says Zoom-away Sunday services all you want.