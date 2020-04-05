During Illinois’ stay-at-home emergency order issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, how in the world am I supposed to get my will witnessed or my power of attorney notarized when businesses are closed and everyone is in isolation?
Don’t the witnesses or the notary under Illinois law need to be right there in my presence to see me sign the document so that my document becomes recognized under the law as legally signed?
Not now.
Under Illinois law some documents are only effective if the signer of the document is witnessed by others signing the document. If not, then those documents will not be enforceable under law.
Wills, deeds and powers of attorney for property or health care require either notaries and/or one or more non-notary witnesses seeing the signer actually sign the document. In all these cases the law has required the signer doing the signing to be “in the presence” of the witness or the notary.
Though “in the presence” has never been definitively defined, the implication is you have to be “physically there” with the signer.
New rules in play
The governor has issued executive order 2020-14 declaring that during Illinois’ state of emergency the “appear before” requirements by notaries can be satisfied remotely as long as the notary is physically within the state while doing the notarial act and a two-way audio-video communication is used.
Under the order, any act of witnessing signings is satisfied by the telecommunication method upon several things happening. The telecommunication must allow direct, contemporaneous interaction by sight and sound between the signer and the witness. The communication technology must be recorded and preserved by the signer for at least three years. The signer must state they are physically in Illinois during the two-way communication. During transmission, the signer has to say what the document is that he/she is signing.
Each page being witnessed must be shown to the witness in the camera so that the page is legible, and each page must be initialed by the signer during this process.
The signing has got to be up close to the camera for the witness to observe the signer’s quill being put to the parchment.
The signer has to then send by fax or email a legible copy of the entire signed document directly to the witness no later than the day after the document is signed.
The witness must sign the transmitted copy of the document as a witness and send the signed copy back by fax or email to the signer within the next 24 hours of receipt.
There are advantages
Finally, and if necessary, the witness may sign the original signed document as of the date of the original signing by the signer if the witness got the original signed document, together with the electronic copy, within 30 days from the date of remote witnessing.
That last condition is a big deal for wills, because only original wills are supposed to be filed in court if a person’s estate is being probated in a court proceeding.
Telecommunicating has its advantages. If you don’t like what’s being said by the other person, you just flip a switch and the interaction is over.
Some married couples may find that useful.
So let it be written.
So let it be done.