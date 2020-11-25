Breaking News
'The SHIELD program lets us see the whole iceberg, not just the tip'
Three distinct islands stand out as COVID-19’s second wave has surged across Illinois and sent positivity rates spiraling into double digits.
On the University of Illinois System’s three campuses, rates are a fraction of the state’s seven-day average, thanks to a comprehensive program founded on breakthrough saliva-based testing pioneered by our brilliant researchers in Urbana-Champaign. Known as SHIELD, the home-grown innovation has been a game-changer, holding rates at less than half of 1 percent on the Urbana-Champaign campus and about 2 percent or less at the system’s universities in Chicago and Springfield.
How? The saliva-based tests are cost-effective, allowing frequent, blanket testing of everyone, whether they have symptoms or not. They provide fast, reliable results so people with infections can be quarantined early, including people who are asymptomatic and would otherwise spread the virus unknowingly.
A companion phone app logs test results, regulates access to buildings and limits spread even further by alerting users if they are exposed to other users who have the virus.
The SHIELD program lets us see the whole iceberg, not just the tip. More than 900,000 tests have been administered to date across the UI System. We are casting a wide net that has allowed our universities to continue significant in-person learning safely this fall while many of their peers remained online.
It has helped us spot flare-ups and crush them before they become outbreaks. And it will help keep families and communities safer as students head home for Thanksgiving.
SHIELD’s success, rooted in the cooperation and sacrifice of our students, faculty and staff, has caught the nation’s eye and made it a model in the fight against COVID-19. It has been showcased in national media outlets, including CBS, CNN and CNBC, and the prestigious National Institutes of Health is leveraging our expertise as it works to improve testing nationwide.
The UI System is also aggressively working to share the groundbreaking protocol and meet a surge of demand that has only grown since the program was first launched. We are working with the governor to expand SHIELD’s reach in Illinois and are currently in talks with well over 30 universities across our state and beyond, along with dozens of K-12 schools, corporations, units of government and nonprofits.
Just in recent days, we have made presentations to interested groups from right here in Illinois to the United Kingdom and New Zealand. This month, Urbana’s Grainger College of Engineering also completed the prototype of a lab on wheels, called mobileSHIELD, that will allow us to drive testing to exactly where it’s needed.
SHIELD is one of countless UI System contributions to the battle against COVID-19, from world-class epidemiological modeling of virus spread to leading-edge clinical trials of vaccines and drug treatments. All are focused on restoring the way of life we now appreciate more than ever, and all reflect the land-grant commitment that our state’s flagship university system has carried since its founding — to help create the future, steer through challenges that stand in the way and lead the way to progress.
Tim Killeen is president of the University of Illinois System.