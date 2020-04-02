The 2020 Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field season is filled with interesting storylines.
Hunter Hendershot aiming to defend his Class 2A shot put and discus state championships while also gunning for state-record distances in both events.
CJ Shoaf being the top-ranked high jumper in all of Illinois — regardless of IHSA class — with a leap of 6 feet, 10 inches during the Feb. 22 Normal West Indoor Invitational.
And Bulldogs coach Todd Lafond leading the program for a seventh and final season, trying to make it three consecutive years in which M-S has earned a team state trophy.
All of those talking points still are on the table. But their existence became a little more tenuous Wednesday afternoon.
That’s when IHSA officials announced spring sports won’t start before May 1, their postponement extended from an initial April 8 return date after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday mandated an extension to the coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order.
“What (time) I have left is in no way adequate to get guys ready,” Lafond said. “How do you get ready for sectionals and state with two meets? I’m a little surprised the IHSA hasn’t made a (more concrete) decision.”
Baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, track and field and boys’ tennis athletes around the state must continue waiting to see if they’ll have any sort of 2020 campaign.
IHSA officials in Wednesday’s press release indicated a desire to contest some sort of shortened schedule.
“We remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA state series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the statement. “In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA season limitation bylaw to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time.”
One of Lafond’s other concerns with the current approach to delaying spring sports lies in the last sentence of Anderson’s comment.
“They really can’t push the season back, as far as I can see,” the 2018 News-Gazette All-Area boys’ track and field Coach of the Year said. “A lot of kids, their families already have vacations planned. Some of the guys that would be competing in the state track meet have committed to playing football some place.”
For Unity softball coach Aimee Davis, it was difficult to watch her girls go from being able to practice on their brand-new turf field to not being able to be around one another in any capacity.
“The bigger disappointment is the fact we were out there for so long, and all the sudden it was like a dead stop of we can’t do that anymore,” Davis said. “It was like, here’s a little tease, and now it’s, ‘Will I ever play on it again this season?’ It is a huge heartbreaker.”
The reigning N-G All-Area softball Coach of the Year said she felt an extension to spring sports’ postponement was coming, though she remained hopeful up until Wednesday’s announcement that such action wouldn’t be required.
With many of her starters returning from last year’s 2A sectional finalist squad, Davis isn’t worried about her girls staying in game shape.
That’s not to say she isn’t concerned about other aspects of the sport as they pertain to her kids.
“It’s more of getting that team chemistry back,” Davis said. “We haven’t seen each other face-to-face. We haven’t even been able to play catch together.”
Monticello track and field coach Cully Welter is staying upbeat despite the ongoing delay to his group’s 2020 season. The female Sages — including Illinois State signees Emelia Ness and Mattie Lieb — are trying to follow up on last year’s third-place team showing at the 2A state meet.
“I’m thankful ... that the IHSA is playing it by ear and not just going straight to cancelation,” the 2019 N-G All-Area girls’ track and field Coach of the Year said. “Things don’t look great right now, but any hope is nice for the kids.”
That last point isn’t available in all locations these days. High school sports organizations in states such as Kansas and Virginia already have canceled their entire spring schedules.
“We are also realistic,” Anderson said, “in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancelation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”
For now, coaches and athletes will keep up their pattern of preparing for events they know might not occur.
“The impetus is really on the kids,” Welter said, “to do what they can to stay as ready as possible in chance they get to participate.”