A full-fledged statewide mandate is “not something on the table” for now but masks will be required indoors this fall for all students, staff and faculty in all Illinois schools, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon.
With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise and vaccination numbers, Pritzker announced a three-pronged approach to combat spread of the COVID-19 delta variant:
— All state employees working in congregate facilities will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 4.
— Universal masking will be required in all private long-term care facilities. Pritzker said the state also encourages owners of private facilities to join the state in adopting vaccination requirements.
— All students, teachers and staff at pre-kindergarten through high school and day cares will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.
“This is a mandate,” Pritzker emphasized during Wednesday’s news conference, adding that schools that don’t comply with the new rules could face issued ranging from liability to state action.
“ISBE has the ability to remove recognition status for schools not following these mandates,” Pritzker said. “I don’t expect to go there.”
Asked at the end of the news conference whether fellow Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo should resign after an investigative report found that he’d sexually harassed employees, Pritzker said: “Yes, Governor Cuomo should resign.”
52 new cases in Champaign County
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Champaign County Wednesday.
There were 52 new cases added in the past day, and the number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose to 19, one more than on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
More to know:
— Active cases were up by 18, to 448
— Close contacts under quarantine were up by 50, to 335.
— 2,140 new tests were reported in the past day.
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 21,968.