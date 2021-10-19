CHAMPAIGN — At least a few thousand people in Champaign County have gotten Pfizer booster shots for COVID-19, a local public health official said Monday.
Pfizer booster shots first became available at two public clinic locations in Champaign the week of Oct. 4, and during the first two weeks, more than 2,000 booster shots were given out at both locations combined, said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid.
Booster shots are also available at pharmacies, and Walgreens is believed to have administered about 1,000 Pfizer booster shots in the Champaign area, Vaid said.
Obtaining a more exact number for booster shots administered at all locations in Champaign County is going to take some time, he said.
Vaid predicted there will likely be demand for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots, both of which could become available as soon as next week.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel was set to discuss recommendations for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots at the end of this week.
As soon as recommendations are in place, Vaid said all three kinds of booster shots will be available in the same two public clinics currently administering just Pfizer boosters — the Kohl’s plaza in Champaign and the I Hotel and Conference Center at 1900 S. First St., C.
Carle’s scheduled Pfizer booster shots at the Kohl’s plaza are scheduled to wrap up this week, but will likely resume once federal health authorities give the final go-ahead for the other two vaccine type boosters, said Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller.
Those seeking the Johnson & Johnson booster shot will need to be at least two months past their single-dose vaccination, while those seeking a Moderna booster will need to be at least six months past the second dose, Vaid said.