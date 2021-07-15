CHAMPAIGN — The moment public health officials have been dreading has arrived: The COVID-19 Delta variant has entered Champaign County.
Awais Vaid, deputy administrator and epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said three cases have been reported in the county — two earlier this week and one Wednesday.
He said there could be more, but those cases wouldn’t be known yet because of the lag time between state testing and reporting.
Should the variant’s presence be considered worrisome?
“That’s what I’ve been trying to figure out,” Vaid said, noting in one case the person infected had traveled out of the area, while the other two had not but might have come in contact with people who had traveled recently.
“We know nationally, up to 50 percent of the cases could be the result of the variant,” Vaid said. “If people are traveling ... there’s a risk of bringing it back.”
Vaid said all three individuals had exhibited mild symptoms, have not been hospitalized and have since recovered.
He said the state of Illinois is checking whether a variant is involved in individuals who test positive for COVID. Individuals who have been hospitalized and those who have died are also tested. Those who have been vaccinated and been tested positive are also checked for a variant.
“There have been a handful of cases” of people who have been vaccinated who have contracted the original COVID strain, but Vaid said more than 90 percent of the positive test cases are for those who have not been vaccinated.
He said Champaign County is seeing the number of COVID cases go back up. Prior to the last two weeks, he said, there were an average of five cases or fewer reported a day. In the last two weeks, that number has increased to about 10 a day.
Eighty-nine residents have active cases, with four of them hospitalized, according to CUPHD data.
“It’s not unmanageable at this time,” Vaid said. “It’s not of serious concern.”
The Delta variant continues to increase across the country. According to the health department, the variant appears to be more transmissible and is impacting younger patients in a way previous variants have not.
In some areas, the Delta variant represents more than 50 percent of cases reported.
The department said people who are fully vaccinated are protected from the Delta variant. However, Vaid said, “at least one” of those in Champaign County had been vaccinated, although he didn’t know if it was just one shot.