Crunch Fitness has decided to close its gym in Champaign.
“We hung on as long as we could and did our best to stay open for you,” the gym wrote on Facebook.
But citing state and city guidance, “we are forced to temporarily close effective March 19,” it wrote. “Crunch Champaign will remain closed until April 1st tentatively.”
During the shutdown, it will try to keep its staff employed, it said.
“We will use this period to conduct continuous additional cleaning and disinfecting of all areas of the club,” the gym wrote. “This also enables us to keep staff members working and paid during this time.”
It let customers know their memberships would be extended or credited for the time the gym is closed.
And it is giving its members access to online workouts. — Ben Zigterman
***
BANK TO CLOSE LOBBIES
Busey Bank announced it will close lobbies at all its locations effective Thursday until further notice.
Drive-ups and ATMs are open and online banking remains available.
The mobile app can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play, and the bank’s electronic platform can be accessed through busey.com.
Customers with questions may call Busey’s “Anytime Line” at 800-672-8739. That line is staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Employees will also be available at different branches to take care of issues that need immediate attention.
If you must get to a safety deposit box, contact your Busey branch or customer care at 800-672-8739, option 2, to schedule an appointment. — Mary Schenk
***
'SENIOR ILLINI' PROGRAMS OFF
On Wednesday, the University of Illinois Alumni Association announced the cancellation of all its “Senior Illini” programs through the end of May.
"Our first priority here at the Alumni Association is the safety and well being of our alumni and friends. Until such time as we can be confident in ensuring those very things we believe it’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Jennifer Dillavou, Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Relations.
Dillavou said a 2020-21 brochure should be out in the next few weeks.
***
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Champaign County’s confirmed case count is still just one, but the statewide total nearly doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, from 160 to 288. Also, two new Illinois counties — Kendall and Madison — were added to the list of places with confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, at least one resident had tested positive for COVID-19 in 17 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Among the updated count are 20 new cases at a long-term-care facility in DuPage County that first reported a confirmed case Saturday.
— The state’s death count remains at one — retired nurse Patricia Frieson, 61, of Chicago. “The grim truth is these numbers will continue to grow significantly, as will, likely, the unfortunate statistic of fatalities,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezikewarned Wednesday. Ezike said the state has the capacity to test 60 to 100 samples per day, but with the ongoing deficiency of tests: “It will take every single one of us making every sacrifice that we can to reduce this virus.”
— Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Wednesday that all positions with the capacity to work from home will do so effective today, adding: “Essential city services will continue uninterrupted.”
— Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said law-enforcement personnel are prepared to enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order for restaurants and bars to remain closed to dine-in customers. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor.