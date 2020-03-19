What's new:
— Champaign County’s confirmed case count is still just one, but the statewide total nearly doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday, from 160 to 288. Also, two new Illinois counties — Kendall and Madison — were added to the list of places with confirmed cases. As of Wednesday, at least one resident had tested positive for COVID-19 in 17 of Illinois’ 102 counties. Among the updated count are 20 new cases at a long-term-care facility in DuPage County that first reported a confirmed case Saturday.
— The state’s death count remains at one — retired nurse Patricia Frieson, 61, of Chicago. “The grim truth is these numbers will continue to grow significantly, as will, likely, the unfortunate statistic of fatalities,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezikewarned Wednesday. Ezike said the state has the capacity to test 60 to 100 samples per day, but with the ongoing deficiency of tests: “It will take every single one of us making every sacrifice that we can to reduce this virus.”
— Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Wednesday that all positions with the capacity to work from home will do so effective today, adding: “Essential city services will continue uninterrupted.”
— Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said law-enforcement personnel are prepared to enforce Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order for restaurants and bars to remain closed to dine-in customers. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor.