CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to decline and stood at 1,253 Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That’s 441 fewer active cases than on Wednesday.
With 5,709 new tests reported in the past day, there were 227 new positive cases.
Among the seven ZIP codes in the county that have continued to have the most active cases, two dropped below 100 — Mahomet/61853 to 89, and Urbana/61802 to 96. Rantoul/61866 was headed in that direction with 110.
ZIP codes still in the three-digit range for active cases:
- Champaign/61820: 298
- Urbana/61801: 159.
- Champaign/61821: 142.
- Champaign/61822: 141.