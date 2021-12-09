CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County has grown by more than 500 in a week, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data.
There were 1,883 active cases as of Thursday (117 more than the day before) compared to 1,314 active cases last Thursday.
In other updates from the public health district:
— New cases added Thursday: 208, raising the total to date to 31,479.
— New tests added in the past two days: 4,534.
— Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 29, three fewer than the day before.