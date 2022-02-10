CHAMPAIGN — For the fifth day in a row, another Champaign County resident, a man in his 60s, has died of COVID-19.
The latest death, the county’s 271st, was reported Thursday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, along with 331 new cases.
The number of active cases in the county rose overnight by 119, to 602.
The number of hospitalized residents declined from 43 to 40.
The number of COVID patients in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, continued to fall. As of Thursday, there were 72, with six of those patients in intensive care.