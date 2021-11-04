CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 50s became the 208th person to die of COVID-19 in Champaign County.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the latest death Thursday, along with 103 new COVID cases.
Active cases were up by 97, to 466.
In other updates:
-- New tests reported in the past day: 5,468.
-- Close contacts under quarantine: 492, up 36.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 12, down 1.
-- Cases in Champaign County to date: 27,700.
-- Highest number of active cases in Champaign County: Central Champaign zip code area 61820, with 124.
Of the 50 COVID patients hospitalized throughout the Carle Health system as of Tuesday, 40 were unvaccinated. And all 16 of the patients in intensive care were unvaccinated, according to Carle.