CHAMPAIGN —While COVID-19 testing facilities in Champaign County were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to weather conditions, COVID deaths and new positive cases continued to rise.
The COVID death toll rose by one on Thursday when a Champaign County woman in her 60s lost her life to the disease, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
She was the 35th Champaign County resident to die of COVID this year and the 263rd since the pandemic began.
The public health district also on Thursday reported 591 new positive COVID tests.
The number of currently active cases in the county rose by 97, to 1,151.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined by four overnight, to 41.
Carle Health said Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 107 COVID patients, 11 of them in intensive care.
Three of the seven ZIP Code areas in Champaign County that have had more than 100 active cases have dropped below 100.
They include Mahomet 61853 with 58, Rantoul 61866 with 71 and Urbana 61802 with 70.
The four ZIP Code areas that still had more than 100 active cases:
— Champaign 61820: 344.
— Urbana 61801: 169.
— Champaign 61821: 110.
— Champaign 61822: 101.
Champaign County has had 58,905 COVID cases to date.